Portugal's Dantas nets late to make last eight as hosts Georgia top group after Dutch draw

Tiago Dantas scored an 89th-minute penalty to send his Portugal Under-21 side into the last eight after they beat Belgium 2-1 to finish second in Group A of the Euro Under-21 Championship behind hosts Georgia, who earned a 1-1 draw against Netherlands to top the group.

Despite an impressive attacking display, Netherlands U21 failed to overcome a stern Georgia U21 outfit in front of a record crowd at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, with the 1-1 draw admitting the co-hosts into their first ever knockout appearance in the UEFA European Under-21 Championships.

Georgia escaped a brace of early scares within the opening 10 minutes, as Kenneth Taylor twice struck the woodwork with his head, much to the relief of the Georgian fans.

The last time Netherlands U21 visited Tbilisi was back in 2013, and they ran out 6-0 winners, but the hosts’ resilience gave the impression of this being far from a walk in the park.

Having manifested draws in each of their last four matches, getting over the line proved to be a constant struggle for Jong Oranje, and it showed.

However, it was a different story altogether for the Crusaders, who took the lead via Zuriko Davitashvili, when the Bordeaux winger breached his way through the entire Dutch defence with some sublime footwork and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

That didn’t deter the Oranje spirit though, as Taylor then made up for his earlier misses with a poacher’s finish from inside the box on the stroke of half time to make it 1-1.

With only a win good enough to take them through, the Netherlands looked purposeful following the break. However, Ramaz Svanadze’s men were no pushovers either.

Despite being greeted by a barrage of attacks, Georgia stayed true to their style of play, and displayed discipline, knowing very well that avoiding defeat would grant them a spot in the quarter-finals in their competition debut.

As the minutes clocked, the Dutch continued their total football show in a bid to secure knockout qualification, but ultimately succumbed to Georgia’s clinical defensive display despite 24 attempts at goal.

Georgia cruise into the next round following an unbeaten group stage campaign, which places them atop fellow prodigal European neighbours such as Belgium and Portugal in Group A.

Svanadze’s team are now unbeaten in six games on the trot, making them dark horses for a potential shot at the championship title. Meanwhile, an 18th straight unbeaten game delivers the Dutch no smiles, as they crash out of the tournament alongside Belgium.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia)

Portugal put a slow start to their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign behind them, dramatically defeating Belgium via an 89th-minute penalty to seal their place in the quarter-finals at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

Each nation in Group A still had hopes of progression ahead of kick-off, yet bottom side Portugal had it all to do in Tbilisi. After a disappointing one-point return from their opening two games, it was a case of win or bust for the aptly nicknamed Esperancas.

A drama-filled start to the game saw Belgium catch their opponents napping in defence, before agonisingly striking the post through Lois Openda.

Rui Jorge’s side promptly sprung a counterattack, which ended with Pedro Neto forcing a save out of Maarten Vandevoordt, perfectly illustrating the finely-balanced nature of the group.

Fábio Silva and Michel-Ange Balikwisha each tested their opposing shot-stoppers from close range during a high-energy first half, but as the interval approached, it was Jacky Mathijssen’s side who were set to progress to the knockouts.

A goal for co-hosts Georgia in the group’s other game temporarily gave Belgium some breathing room, but a first-half stoppage-time equaliser for the Netherlands left Jeunes diables behind on disciplinary points alone.

Remarkably, Koni De Winter’s first-half yellow card was all that separated Belgium from a place in the knockouts at the start of the second half, but that scenario soon changed once again.

Knowing a solitary goal would take them through as things stood, Portugal took the lead when 18-year-old Joao Neves thumped in a deflected cross on the volley.

However, the 2021 Euro-U21 finalists could only hold on for nine minutes as Yorbe Vertessen headed his side onto level terms, and crucially, into second place in Group A on goals scored.

Samú Costa chanced his arm with an acrobatic effort at one end, before Vertessen missed a golden chance to put his side ahead at the other, blazing over after sloppy Portuguese defending.

The unrelenting action continued into the final minutes with Openda’s would-be winner swiftly flagged offside before a dramatic penalty award changed everything.

Zeno Debast was penalised for a foul in the area, leaving Tiago Dantas to fire home an unbelievable winner to hand Belgium just their second defeat in 17 matches and deny the Jeunes diables a second knockout-stage appearance.

As for the Esperancas, hopes of a first U21 European title are incredibly renewed, having previously been beaten in the final three times.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Celton Biai (Portugal)

