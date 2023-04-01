Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros

Andre Guerra, Jakub Dvorak

Lois Openda already has senior experience with Belgium, having played at the World Cup

The European Under-21 Championships, taking place in Georgia and Romania, are just around the corner. Players like Emile Smith Rowe, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk and Rayan Cherki are already established names in the sport, but there will be other lesser-known ones vying for the attention of big clubs and fans alike. Who are they? Take a look at 10 selected by Flashscore who could shine at the tournament.

After arriving on loan in January, Kevin Schade (21) just joined Brentford permanently from Freiburg for a fee of €25 million, making him a record transfer for both clubs.

His strength and speed give him the advantage of being able to play in almost any position in attack, be it on the wing or as a striker. He is the man the English club are counting on in the prolonged absence of Ivan Toney. At 185cm, he is just two inches shorter than the Brentford star, and his physique makes him strong in one-on-one battles.

He suffered a minor injury and so was not included in the senior German squad so as not to jeopardise his chances of making the Euros, but all indications are that he should be fit.

Schade is an important player for the U21s Flashscore

Gabri Veiga (21), La Liga's new gem, got 11 goals and four assists across the 2022/23 campaign in a Celta Vigo shirt, scoring twice against Barcelona in the game that secured the club's safety.

He stands out for his speed, technique and finishing, and is a born worker, covering a lot of ground. As a result of his performances, the attacking box-to-box midfielder is being closely watched by a number of clubs; Premier League sides have made enquires, Barcelona are interested and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has publicly praised him.

His release clause is set at €40 million and so far no one has decided to exercise it - that could well change if he performs well in the coming weeks.

Liverpool see in Micky van de Ven (22) a player who can follow in the footsteps of compatriot Virgil van Dijk and are putting together an effort to sign him, which shows how highly he's rated.

The Wolfsburg man can defend well, is tall, extremely fast and has no problem supporting the attack. The only thing missing is a better-quality pass.

This second season in Germany was a turning point, to which the arrival of coach Niko Kovac, who integrated him in the first team, contributed a lot. He only missed one league game due to suspension, but otherwise, he played every game and played every minute, contributing with a goal in the victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The Italians are creating a future goal-scoring machine. He's only 170cm, but WIlfried Gnonto (19) is capable of causing a lot of problems for his opponents from both flanks and the centre of the park.

He left Inter's academy as a member of a strong generation and moved to Zurich, where he won the Swiss league with the local club. The invitation to represent the Italian national team then came early and he did enough to impress Roberto Mancini, becoming a first-team regular.

In September 2022, he took a giant step across the Channel and signed for Leeds. Even he couldn't save them from relegation, but he shouldn't have to worry about spending too much time in the Championship. Manchester United are reportedly one of many interested and have been watching the player closely. AC Milan and Fiorentina are also following him.

Gnonto has been ever-present for Leeds Flashscore

The surname says it all; one of football's most famous families continues to produce talent. His father, Lilian, played for Juventus, Barcelona and was a mainstay of the French national team. His older brother played for Borussia Monchengladbach in recent seasons and played in the World Cup for Les Bleus. And now Nice's Khephren Thuram (22) is ready to become a big star himself.

In terms of style, he's halfway between a Renato Sanches and an Eduardo Camavinga, a central midfielder who does the defensive duties but also possesses a lot of quality in the final third. He's hugely agile for his height and is very good with the ball at his feet.

Liverpool are interested and could make a move before the end of the summer as they could use such a player in the midfield that the club will progressively rebuild.

Martin Vitik (20) had an excellent season that culminated in a title with Sparta Prague. He was a key player for the club and will now be the main man in the Czech defence at the Euros.

He's quick, strong in the air and doesn't hesitate to get forward. His year under coach Brian Prisk has helped him a lot tactically, but he has to avoid unnecessary and cheap mistakes that have accompanied him.

When he matures, he will be ready for the next big step. With a good performance at the Euros, that could happen as early as this summer.

Lois Openda (23) is flying and he's not going to stop. He scored 24 goals for Vitesse in the 2021/22 season and has since terrorised opponents in Ligue 1 with 21 goals for surprise package Lens.

With his pace and dribbling, the Belgian predator is unstoppable when it comes to taking on defenders, and he has a lethal shot on him, finishing most of the chances that come his way.

After a great season in the Netherlands, he headed to France for less than €12 million, and all indications are that he will start next season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. Lens turned down an initial offer of €27 million, but the German club are looking to hit back with an offer of around €30 million plus add-ons.

Openda has been on fire Flashscore

Another interesting defender. Castello Lukeba (20) pushed Jerome Boateng to the bench, and the Frenchman has since been an important piece of Lyon's starting line-up.

According to reports from France, he is ready for his next big step and is said to be heading to England, where his strengths will stand him in good stead. What are they? Well, he ranks inside the top five among defenders under 21 in the big five European leagues for winning defensive duels and is the best at intercepting the ball.

In this tournament, he'll most likely be the key man in the French backline.

Nicknamed 'Little Czech' by Slavia Prague manager Jindrick Trpisovsky, Matej Jurasek (19) is a great attacking talent and an unconventional footballer in the Czech Republic.

He plays mainly on the edges of the pitch, from where he penetrates the midfield. He has excellent dribbling, technique and finishing, and is highly capable in tight spaces.

It will probably not be a surprise if he goes to a major European league this summer. At 19, he played 30 games in the top Czech league, scoring six goals and getting five assists.

A new star is born in Portugal. At just 18 years of age, Benfica's Joao Neves is destined to be one.

He cleans up the midfield with finesse, has a huge footballing IQ, a talent for passing and has no problem turning defenders around. All this despite his young age and height (174cm).

It will be interesting to see how coach Rui Jorge will use him in the Euros, considering the midfield is full of talent (Samuel Costa, David da Costa, Fabio Vieira, Afonso Sousa, Andre Almeida).

Joao Neves is one of the biggest hopes of Portuguese football.

