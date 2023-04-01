Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters

The second round of group-stage matches began at the Euro under-21 tournament in Georgia and Romania on Saturday with both co-hosts in action. Group A produced two entertaining draws while Group B's Ukraine and Spain both booked their spots in the quarter-finals with wins.

Group A

Tournament co-hosts Georgia pulled off another remarkable upset at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, coming from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw with Belgium at the Dinamo Arena. The Crusaders remain top of Group A and can qualify for the knockout stages by merely avoiding defeat on matchday three.

Belgium had been beaten just once in 14 matches ahead of kick-off, and an early Maxim De Cuyper header moved them one step closer to extending that imperious sequence. The Westerlo defender rose highest to meet Aster Vranckx’s pinpoint cross and net for the first time at U21 level to give his country the perfect start.

With the momentum of the game’s opening goal in their locker, the Young Devils came close to doubling their lead only six minutes later, but Charles De Ketelaere could only watch in awe as Giorgi Mamardashvili produced a stunning save to stop the ball from nestling into the top corner.

Georgia had plenty of confidence behind them though, and were looking to build on opening day victory against 2021 finalists Portugal. That confidence wasn’t transferring into defensive solidity, however, and they ought to have been further behind when Largie Ramazani missed an open goal from close range.

Luck would not strike twice, as moments after Michel-Ange Balikwisha had hit the post, goalscorer De Cuyper turned provider, recovering the ball outside of the area to send a fabulous delivery into the area for Ramazani to atone for his earlier miss with an expertly-taken glancing header that flew past Mamardashvili.

Clearly not impressed with his side’s performance, Georgia manager Ramaz Svanadze introduced a trio of substitutes for the start of the second half, and his gamble was immediately rewarded, with two of his alterations combining as Giorgi Gocholeishvili set up Georgiy Tsitaishvili to unleash a fearsome strike into the bottom corner from outside the area.

With an equalising goal firmly on the mind of the Crusaders, the hosts came close to levelling the score in the 66th minute, only for Belgian goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt to instinctively palm away Irakli Azarovi’s close-range effort.

With only three minutes left in regular time, Georgia sensationally got themselves back on level terms as Giorgi Guliashvili headed in Azarovi’s cross to send the Crusaders’ bench into wild celebrations.

A highly-entertaining share of the spoils in Tbilisi leaves Group A wide open, as Georgia know a victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday will secure their progression as winners. Meanwhile, Belgium will join Svanadze’s side in the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Portugal on the same day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)

Netherlands battled back to secure a vital point in an entertaining clash with Portugal as the Jong Oranje extended their impressive unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Group B

In the early Group B match, co-host Romania were left heartbroken after Ukraine snatched a last-gasp winner in the 89th minute to end their tournament on home soil. The win means Ukraine have qualified for the quarter-finals.

In the late game, Abel Ruiz scored the fastest-ever UEFA European U21 Championship goal to send Spain into the quarter-finals for a sixth time in seven tournaments, with the 1-0 win dumping a disappointing Croatia side out of the competition in the process.

