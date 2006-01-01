Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. UEFA begins investigation into Morata and Rodri EURO 2024 celebrations

UEFA begins investigation into Morata and Rodri EURO 2024 celebrations

Morata is lofted in the air during celebrations
Morata is lofted in the air during celebrationsReuters
UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Spanish players Alvaro Morata (31) and Rodri (28) over their behaviour during a EURO 2024 presentation in Madrid this month, European football's governing body said on Tuesday.

The players sang "Gibraltar is Spanish" on July 15th, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

Gibraltar's Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.

The charges against Rodri and Morata include violating the basic rules of decent conduct, general principles of conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

Mentions
FootballEuroMorata AlvaroRodriGibraltarSpain
Related Articles
Gibraltar FA complain to UEFA over Spain player chants at EURO 2024 celebrations
Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players in EURO 2024 team of the tournament
Spaniard deserves to win Ballon d'Or after EURO 2024 win, says Rodri
Show more
Football
Bologna sign Netherlands forward Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make second bid for Doue, Bologna sign Dallinga
Updated
Emma Hayes says US women ready to 'create a new history' at Paris Olympics
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Leagues and unions take legal action against FIFA over international calendar
Bordeaux relegated to French third-tier after withdrawing appeal
Torino sign former Southampton striker Che Adams on free transfer
CAF Champions League: Ex-Kenyan striker Elijah Onsika predicts struggle for Gor Mahia
Hansi Flick looking to bring more direct style to Barcelona next season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make second bid for Doue, Bologna sign Dallinga
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings