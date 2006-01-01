Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players in EURO 2024 team of the tournament

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players in EURO 2024 team of the tournament

Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players in EURO 2024 team of the tournament

Yamal and Williams had exceptional tournaments
Yamal and Williams had exceptional tournamentsReuters
Spain midfielder Rodri (28) and teen Lamine Yamal (17) were among six Spain players named in UEFA's team of the tournament for EURO 2024 on Tuesday.

UEFA's technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it. He was England's only player named in the team.

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final for their fourth European Championship title.

The remainder of the team was: Mike Maignan (France); Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

UEFA's technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

Mentions
FootballEuroRodriYamal LamineWalker KyleAkanji ManuelMaignan MikeSaliba WilliamCucurella MarcMusiala JamalRuiz FabianWilliams NicoOlmo DaniSpainEnglandFranceSwitzerlandGermany
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Downes signs for Southampton
Updated
Southampton complete permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham
Messi to miss next two Miami MLS matches with ankle injury
EURO 2024 Flashscore Awards: Spain and Turkey headline accolades
Colombian federation blame Copa América security for arrest of its president and son
Como deny racism after Wolves say Hee-Chan Hwang targeted
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Updated
Five managers who could replace Southgate for England
Liverpool owners pull out of talks to buy troubled Bordeaux
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Downes signs for Southampton
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings