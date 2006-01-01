EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

Dani Olmo (left) and Lamine Yamal (centre) were both nominated for the team of the tournament

EURO 2024 is officially over and Spain have secured their fourth title, so it's time to take a look in the rear-view mirror. Which players have mesmerised us over the past four weeks? To answer that, we've put together a team of the tournament.

The selections are based solely on the Flashscore's internal ratings system, and only players with four or more appearances have been considered.

Our team of the tournament Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili, 7.6 (Georgia)

Georgia were one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Thanks to a solid defence, the European Championship newcomers made it through to the round of 16, where they were defeated by eventual champions Spain.

Mamardashvili played a big part in this. The 23-year-old played his way into the limelight with a total of 29 saves across his nation's four matches.

Defence

Joao Cancelo, 7.8 (Portugal)

The Portuguese were considered title contenders before the start of the tournament but were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

On the bright side, Joao Cancelo interpreted his role as a right-back in a very modern way, moving into midfield, and was regularly involved in the Iberians' attacking endeavours.

Pepe, 7.7 (Portugal)

41 years old and still going strong: Old master Pepe made a good impression at his last major tournament.

His 34 ball recoveries are a testament to this. He made up for his lack of pace with clever positioning. It is unclear whether the veteran will continue his career after the European Championships, but he's certainly good enough to.

Aymeric Laporte, 7.6 (Spain)

Laporte has proven that you can be under contract in Saudi Arabia and still compete at the highest level.

He replaced Nacho after the first group game, and from then on the 30-year-old shone with his uncompromising style of play. With 24 clearances, he played a decisive role in Spain's European Championship triumph.

Nuno Mendes, 8.1 (Portugal)

With a top speed of 35.3 km/h, Mendes is lethal going forward on the wing. However, to reduce the 22-year-old to his high speed would be a fatal mistake.

He is also characterised by tactical intelligence and an irrepressible fighting spirit, and his ball handling is first-class. He is well on his way to becoming one of the world's best left-backs.

Midfield

Fabian Ruiz, 7.8 (Spain)

Of course, every football fan already knew Fabian Ruiz before this European Championship, but who would have expected the left-footed midfielder to lead Spain to the title?

The PSG international played 422 passes, 90.2 per cent of which reached his teammates. He also scored two goals and provided two assists. Is Ruiz set to become a world star?

Dani Olmo, 7.7 (Spain)

Olmo's talent is undisputed. Nevertheless, he only became a regular in the Spanish midfield after Pedri's injury, but he took his chance.

His qualities in the final third are unrivalled, with three goals and two assists allowing the 26-year-old to call himself the Euro 2024 top scorer, even if he has to share the Golden Boot. He also has defensive qualities, as his save in the final minutes of the final proved. He cleared the ball off the line and prevented England from equalising late on.

In that second, a new Spanish hero was born. Comparisons with Andres Iniesta are not entirely inappropriate.

Jude Bellingham, 7.9 (England)

England were often criticised during the European Championship, and Jude Bellingham also had to put up with a lot of ridicule. He didn't take responsibility, always wanted to play the special pass and seemed weak.

The expectations of him are huge, but in the round of 16 against Slovakia he very much lived up to them with a fantastic overhead kick. His assist for the equaliser in the European Championship final should not go unmentioned either. Bellingham deserves a line or two of praise.

Attack

Lamine Yamal, 7.7 (Spain)

Yamal turned 17 on Saturday and became European champion on Sunday. He scored perhaps the most beautiful goal of the tournament in the semi-final against France. What more can you say? The future belongs to this young man. And actually, the present does too.

Kylian Mbappe, 7.9 (France)

No, he didn't lead France to the title. No, he didn't become top scorer. But Kylian Mbappe has definitely confirmed his status as France's captain.

In the first group game against Austria, he suffered a broken nose. But Mbappe wanted to be there for his team, so he put his own health on the line and worked hard to make a lightning comeback. That's leadership for you!

One goal and two assists are also worth mentioning.

Kylian Mbappe was determined to lead France to the title Profimedia

Jamal Musiala, 8.3 (Germany)

The whole of Germany was hoping for a summer fairytale, a title win on home soil. For a while, it seemed as if the mission was actually achievable, and the team had Jamal Musiala to thank first and foremost for that.

The 21-year-old had an incredibly strong European Championship, mesmerised the fans with his dribbling and scored three goals in the tournament.