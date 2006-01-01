War-ravaged Ukraine to bring fighting spirit to Euros

War-ravaged Ukraine to bring fighting spirit to Euros

Ukraine have lost only two of their last 20 Euro qualifiers
Ukraine have lost only two of their last 20 Euro qualifiers
Ukraine's appearance in their first major tournament since Russia's full-scale invasion has given the war-plagued country a reason to celebrate the success of a talented team who have every quality needed to go far in the Euros.

Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February 2022, will play in their fourth straight Euros with a slew of world-class players such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ukraine will face Belgium, Romania and Slovakia in Group E. Although the Belgians are the group favourites, Ukraine are well-equipped to reach the knockout stage by finishing second.

Up front, Ukraine will rely on the towering Artem Dovbyk, whose physicality and pace terrorise defenders.

The 26-year-old moved to Girona from Dnipro-1 last year and was LaLiga's top scorer of the season with 24 goals in 36 games, one more than Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth.

Ukraine qualified for the Euros with a 2-1 win after a second-half comeback against Iceland in their play-off final in March after losing an automatic qualification spot to Italy.

That victory proved an emotional moment for the country that had eagerly followed their team's qualifying campaign, which was exclusively held outside Ukraine due to the invasion, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

"The feelings inside are so hard to describe as today every Ukrainian was watching our game," Zinchenko said after the win.

Ukraine's recent form
The team received messages of support from soldiers on the front line, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked them for "proving once again: whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win".

Russia will not take part in the 24-nation tournament, having been banned by European soccer governing body UEFA over the invasion of Ukraine.

At the last Euros, Ukraine reached the quarter-finals, losing 4-0 to eventual runners-up England. They were eliminated at the group stage in their two other appearances.

Ukraine have lost only two of their last 20 Euro qualifiers, and were taking on Germany, Poland and Moldova in friendlies in June as part of their last preparations for the tournament.

A long run at the Euros would help the people of Ukraine to take their minds off the horrors of war, at least for a moment.

"The missiles are flying every day. Our mission is to show that we're all alive and fighting against the Russians and that we need Europe's support," manager Serhiy Rebrov said before Ukraine's victory against Iceland.

Team of the Season 2023/24: Generational talents, late bloomers & superstars of the game
Antonio Conte appointed Napoli head coach on three-year deal
EXCLUSIVE: Sports finance expert says Man City appeal over 115 charges will run into 2025
ARD poll suggests more than one in four Germans are not interested in EURO 2024
Nigeria vs South Africa: The tale of a notable qualification rivalry
Gareth Southgate says England must get Harry Kane 'right' before Euros
Luka Modric set for international swan song with Croatia at Euro 2024
Czech Republic aim to surprise again under new coach Ivan Hasek
Kevin De Bruyne key to Belgium's hopes but doubts remain over his fitness
