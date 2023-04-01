Conference League roundup: Dinamo do enough to ensure European run continues

Dinamo Zagreb booked their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-off round thanks to a 3-0 win against Ballkani, their ninth win from their last ten competitive home games.

The equation was fairly simple for Dinamo Zagreb tonight - avoid defeat and a spot in their knockout play-off round was theirs.

They certainly weren’t willing to just sit back and take a point though, and ought to have taken an early lead when Ballkani defender Bajram Jashanica was caught on the edge of the own box, but his teammate Lumbardh Dellova bailed him out with a last-ditch block to deny Martin Baturina what looked set to be a certain goal.

In truth, goalmouth action was at a premium for both sides, highlighted by the fact the half-time whistle sounded with just a solitary shot on target, and even that was a tame Gabriel Vidovic effort that was easily gathered by Enea Kolici.

It was more of the same after the break too, with neither side showing any real interest in grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck in search of an opener. That did look set to change on the hour mark, when news filtered through that Viktoria Plzen had taken the lead against Astana, meaning a Ballkani goal would’ve put them in prime position to advance.

But they never truly acted upon that incentive and instead were lucky not to fall behind just moments later when Kolici produced two fine saves a matter of seconds apart to first deny Bruno Petkovic before a heroic stop thwarted Mauro Perkovic from point-blank range.

Finally, though, those sufferers at the Stadion Maksimir were rewarded with a goal just over 20 minutes from time. There was nothing particularly pretty about it, but Dinamo didn’t care when Josip Misic’s corner was powered home by Dino Peric.

After a 70-minute wait for one goal, a second followed in quick succession - albeit in fortuitous circumstances as Petkovic was on hand to slam home following a Kolici error.

As if the game wasn’t dead at that point, some kamikaze defending from Lumbardh Dellova to wipe out Takuro Kaneko afforded Zagreb the chance from the spot to heap yet more misery on the visitors. Petkovic duly accepted the opportunity to not only double his tally for the evening but also round off their fourth consecutive competitive victory with an accompanying clean sheet.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

In the other Group C clash, table-toppers Plzen finished off a perfect stage for them as their 3-0 thrashing of Astana made it six wins from six.

Final Group A standings

Final Group B standings

