Emery wants to make 'new history' with Aston Villa in Europe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Emery wants to make 'new history' with Aston Villa in Europe
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Aston Villa in Europe
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
AFP
Unai Emery has urged Aston Villa to "write a new history" ahead of the Premier League club's first European campaign in 13 years.

Villa face Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off at the Edinburgh team's Easter Road ground on Wednesday.

Emery, a four-time Europa League winner as a manager, and said pictures of Villa's 1982 European Cup triumph on the walls of the Birmingham side's Bodymoor Heath training were an inspiration to him and his players.

"Everyday when I go to the training ground there is the '82 European Cup (picture)," Emery said on Tuesday.

"It's good to have that memory.

"This is the history for Aston Villa and it's amazing. Of course we want to write a new history now, doing it our way and hopefully we can do something important here.

"Always when I go in my office I am passing this (picture) and I am always watching the trophy," the Spaniard added.

Emery won the Europa League with Sevilla three years running (2014, 2015 and 2016) and lifted the trophy again with fellow Spanish club Villarreal in 2021. He was also a runner-up when in charge of Arsenal in 2019.

"We play Hibernian and have to play two matches to try and get to the group stage and that is the objective," he said.

"I'm so happy about this and want to share my mindset with the players and the supporters because Europe always is something amazing for everybody.

"We have our experiences, the players and me as a coach. Playing in Europe always gave me a lot as a coach. In football, I'm so grateful for the possibility to play in Europe like I have."

He added: "Now with Aston Villa, I want to share with everybody the experiences and I want to share my competitive way. What I did before, I want to do here.

"That is the message to the players and to the supporters. I want to focus on the two matches with Hibernian and enjoy it."

Emery said recent signing Nicolo Zaniolo, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022, could make his Villa debut against Hibernian after joining on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season on Friday.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAston Villa
Related Articles
Aston Villa bounce back from opening-day defeat with four-goal win of their own vs Everton
Juventus must channel 'bitterness' of missing out on Champions League, says Allegri
Aston Villa sign Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Greenwood to leave Man United
Updated
Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez says Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough
Arsenal captain Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card
Man City reportedly agree deal with Rennes to sign Belgian winger Jeremy Doku
Team of the Week: Bellingham shines for Real Madrid and Davies takes the plaudits
Pep Guardiola to miss Manchester City's next two games for health reasons
Highlights of the weekend: Lionel Messi heroics and a historical player announcement
Why Manchester City see Jeremy Doku as the perfect Riyad Mahrez replacement
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Greenwood to leave Man United
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |