Greece's Super League must build on 'dream season', says league chief

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Greece's Super League must build on 'dream season', says league chief

Greece's Super League must build on 'dream season', says league chief

Fiorentina's players train ahead of Wednesday's final
Fiorentina's players train ahead of Wednesday's finalReuters
Greece's Super League must build on a successful season that included a 15-year attendance record, its head said on Tuesday as the country prepares to watch a Greek club play in a European final for the first time in more than half a century.

Olympiacos take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference league final in Athens on Wednesday, in what will be Greece's second hosting of a European final this season following the Super Cup last August between Manchester City and Sevilla.

"We have to say that it was a dream season for the league on an operational and sporting level," Super League President Minas Lysandrou told Reuters in an interview.

"It was a season that started with a European final, the Super Cup at Olympiakos’ Karaiskakis stadium, a very successful event, and it ends with the Europa Conference league final at AEK Athens’ stadium."

The last time a Greek club reached a European final was in 1971 when Panathinaikos lost to Ajax in the European Cup final.

"This season, from an operational and sporting standpoint, must form the basis to build on for the future, with small and solid steps."

Lysandrou said the Super League was also successful in the youth league which it runs, with Olympiakos crowned European champions after beating AC Milan to win the UEFA Youth League.

It has, however, not all been smooth sailing this season, with the government banning fans from football matches for two months after the death of a police officer following clashes with fans at a volleyball match in December.

Fan trouble has been a continuing problem for the sport in Greece and new measures including high-tech cameras at all stadiums and a fully electronic ticketing system will be in place for next season in an effort to limit the problem.

Attendances on the rise

Despite 42 matches played behind closed doors this season the league posted its best attendance figures in some 15 years with an average of 7,683 spectators per game.

The Super League title also enjoyed a nail-biting finish with its playoff format and with four teams still fighting for the league crown until the penultimate matchday.

PAOK won the title on the final matchday with a goal deep in second-half stoppage time in the closest finish in years.

Greek Super League standings
Greek Super League standingsFlashscore

The play-off format, Lysandrou said, would also benefit Greek teams in the revamped European competitions next season which will switch to a league phase with eight teams from a group stage with four.

"We organised a successful season. Three teams with over 80 goals each and we had almost three goals per game in 240 matches," Lysandrou said.

Greek clubs also had their best European runs in years. Aside from Olympiakos reaching the final, PAOK got to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, helping Greece rise in this season's association club coefficient and move into the top 10.

"The competitiveness, the speed and power of the league, the improved conditions, have given the teams this extra power and boost to succeed," Lysandrou said. "It has led to better results and deeper runs in European competitions."

With security tight and several thousand police officers deployed for Wednesday's final - with Olympiakos set to play in their domestic league rivals' stadium - Lysandrou will be hoping the final goes off without a hitch.

"We want to use the momentum to develop an environment not only for those watching the league but also for strategic investors. This opportunity must not be lost," Lysandrou said.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueGreecePAOKPanathinaikosOlympiacos PiraeusSuper League
Related Articles
Fiorentina out for revenge and to honour Barone, says captain Biraghi
Aston Villa suffer Greek tragedy at hands of Olympiacos to exit Conference League
Unai Emery confident Villa ready for season's biggest challenge against Olympiacos
Show more
Football
Cameroon federation president Eto’o and coach in angry exchange
Olympiacos in search of history against Fiorentina in Conference League final
Real Madrid aim to add to Champions League legend before Mbappe arrival
Serbia name final 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2024
Updated
Axel Witsel recalled to Belgium squad for Euro 2024
Updated
OPINION: With his back against the wall Ten Hag showed why INEOS should stick with him
No easing into job for Jesse Marsch as Canada's new national team coach
Madrid's Champions League aura masks fear behind Super League pursuit
Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans
Most Read
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
Bochum beat Dusseldorf on penalties after huge comeback to keep spot in Bundesliga
Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings