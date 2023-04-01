Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration
Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration
Osasuna are back in Europe for the first time since 2007
Osasuna are back in Europe for the first time since 2007
Profimedia
Osasuna will play in Europe's third-tier Conference League in the upcoming season following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Osasuna were excluded from the competition by continental soccer body UEFA at the beginning of July due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

Under UEFA rules any team implicated in match-fixing since April 2007 can be excluded from the next European competition they qualify for. Osasuna have not qualified for a UEFA competition since the 2006-07 season.

"In view of the new evidence provided by the club ... UEFA has concluded that Osasuna was a victim of the events that occurred almost a decade ago and has valued the initiative carried out by the institution to clarify them," Osasuna said in a statement.

"Consequently, UEFA considers Osasuna suitable to participate in this edition of the European competition."

Osasuna, who finished seventh in the 2022-23 season, will therefore participate in the Conference League playoff round draw on August 7th.

The games will be played on August 24th and 31st and the winners of the two-legged ties will advance to the Conference League group stage.

Osasuna added that UEFA has opened a disciplinary procedure against Osasuna for going to ordinary justice in the process, which will not prevent the club's participation in the competition.

"The club will accept the penalty imposed by UEFA, before which it will not file an appeal, and has expressed its commitment to the highest body of European football not to raise issues of the sporting field to ordinary courts," Osasuna said.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueOsasuna
Related Articles
Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal
European returns: Aston Villa, Newcastle and Osasuna back on the scene
Declan Rice rises from Chelsea reject to England's most expensive player
Show more
Football
Norway's Graham Hansen angry after being dropped for Switzerland draw
High-flying Japan eager to take next step and shut down Costa Rica at World Cup
Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match
Alexia Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia
Philippines all-business after upset win over New Zealand, says coach Alen Stajcic
Norway on brink of World Cup exit following Switzerland draw as top teams pull away
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off
Nottingham Forest sign Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Updated
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Updated
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |