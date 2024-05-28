Police presence beefed up ahead of Conference League final in Athens

Police presence beefed up ahead of Conference League final in Athens

The Europa Conference League final will be held in Athens, Greece
The Europa Conference League final will be held in Athens, GreeceAFP
Some 5,000 police will be deployed around Greece's capital Athens on Wednesday for the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, officials said Tuesday.

The police said public gatherings will be banned in the greater Athens area, and schools will be closed near the AEK Arena which is hosting the game.

Additionally, the nearest rail line will be closed to the general public.

The added security comes with Greece attempting to crack down on hooliganism after a spate of violent incidents.

Over the weekend, Olympiacos and Panathinaikos fans clashed in Berlin during the Euroleague European club basketball finals.

In August, a 29-year-old fan was fatally stabbed, outside the AEK Arena, during clashes between AEK Athens and visiting Dinamo Zagreb supporters.

Four months later, a 31-year-old police officer was fatally injured by a flare in a confrontation with Olympiacos hooligans on the sidelines of a volleyball derby in Athens.

Police subsequently made over 60 arrests.

A new series of security measures in and around stadiums were adopted, and matches were played without fans for several weeks until February.

