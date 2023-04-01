West Ham, Fiorentina condemn fan behaviour after Biraghi hit by cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. West Ham, Fiorentina condemn fan behaviour after Biraghi hit by cup
West Ham, Fiorentina condemn fan behaviour after Biraghi hit by cup
Updated
West Ham and Italian defender Ogbonna comforting compatriot Biraghi
West Ham and Italian defender Ogbonna comforting compatriot Biraghi
Reuters
West Ham United have condemned the behaviour of some of their fans after Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi (30) was hit by a cup during the Europa Conference League final, while the Italian side said the incident affected their players' performance.

Fans threw plastic cups and other objects at Biraghi as he prepared to take a corner during the match in Prague and he had to receive medical attention after being struck on the head.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight's UEFA Europa Conference League final," the club said in a statement.

"These actions have no place in football and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club."

Biraghi was left bleeding after being hit by objects thrown by West Ham fans
Reuters

The Serie A side also condemned the incident.

"This unacceptable behaviour obviously affected the performance of the footballer and his team mates, who had their attention drawn away from footballing matters by the threats to their own safety," Fiorentina said.

"The club is certain that UEFA will thoroughly evaluate the incident and duly punish those responsible for this act, delivering an appropriate response and setting an example so that such situations never occur again."

Czech police earlier said they had detained 16 Fiorentina supporters after they attacked West Ham fans in a local bar and a police officer.

West Ham clinched their first major European trophy in 58 years on Wednesday after Jarrod Bowen slid home a 90th-minute winner.

Mentions
Biraghi CristianoFiorentinaWest HamFootballEuropa Conference League
Related Articles
Declan Rice relishes West Ham history as Euro glory marks potential farewell
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Updated
Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol
PSG considering Ilkay Gundogan signing to strengthen their squad this summer
World Cup caused dangerous levels of fixture congestion, says FIFPRO
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after enduring 'disappointing' season
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Liverpool sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a reported £35 million
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
City old boy Edin Dzeko caps career with unexpected Champions League final
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
Most Read
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble