Europa Conference League final LIVE: Fiorentina have goal ruled out on stroke of half time

Josh Donaldson

Luka Jovic has a goal chalked off for Fiorentina just before the break for a very tight offside call to keep the Europa Conference League final goalless against West Ham United. Their fans were involved in an unsavoury incident earlier in the half, when defender Cristiano Biraghi was cut open after being hit by a plastic cup.

Hammers' captain Declan Rice had the first real shot of the game from the edge of the box, but the effort is wide of the mark as he struggled to get the right connection. Soon after, Nikola Milenkovic headed over from a corner for Fiorentina, who were the better side throughout much of the first half without creating too much.

