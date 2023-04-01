Europa Conference League final LIVE: Fiorentina have goal ruled out on stroke of half time

  4. Europa Conference League final LIVE: Fiorentina have goal ruled out on stroke of half time
Fiorentina and West Ham do battle for the ball in Prague
StatsPerform, Profimedia
Luka Jovic has a goal chalked off for Fiorentina just before the break for a very tight offside call to keep the Europa Conference League final goalless against West Ham United. Their fans were involved in an unsavoury incident earlier in the half, when defender Cristiano Biraghi was cut open after being hit by a plastic cup.

Hammers' captain Declan Rice had the first real shot of the game from the edge of the box, but the effort is wide of the mark as he struggled to get the right connection. Soon after, Nikola Milenkovic headed over from a corner for Fiorentina, who were the better side throughout much of the first half without creating too much.

We will bring you the most important updates from the final right here, whilst Flashscore also has you covered for minute-by-minute text commentary as well as live audio commentary.

Make sure to check out the two side's lineups for this showpiece event during the contest for all the tactical tweaks.

For all of the latest match stats, head here.

FootballEuropa Conference LeagueWest HamFiorentina
