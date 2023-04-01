Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final

From as early as 10am in Prague’s Old Town Square on Wednesday, West Ham and Fiorentina fans were making themselves heard ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League final at Eden Arena. Flashscore headed into the city centre to talk to both sets of fans ahead of both side's biggest game in decades.

Both clubs have travelled in their numbers to the capital of the Czech Republic and the city itself has made them welcome. Pictures with the competition - now in its second year - trophy available next to Rudolfinum and separate fan parks set up for those fans unable to see the game live.

The atmosphere in Central Prague was jovial. Both sets of fans mingled and chatted about the clash with very little trouble reported between two sides chasing European glory for the first time in decades.

Derek, a West Ham fan, was approached by Gerado, a Fiorentina supporter, for a picture - “This is what sport is all about”.

Derek and Gerardo meet in the Old Town Square Flashscore

Speaking about the game, Derek told Flashscore: “We have to win, we deserve it. We have gone through a lot of pain. We’ve got to win.

Gerardo added: “We also want to win, but the atmosphere is beautiful - we just hope to see a good game.”

On the square, a small plastic ball garnered the biggest cheers as fans played a large game of keepy-ups before a Czech police officer confiscated the ball. The West Ham fans’ retort? “Are you Tottenham in disguise?”

This level of humour and friendly-natured jokes was being seen across Prague on a day where the city hosted its second European final. The first was the Super Cup in 2013 where Chelsea played Bayern Munich.

If the fans can’t agree on the result, they could on ticket allocation. In a stadium that holds less than 20,000, only 5,000 tickets were given to each side - a point of contention felt by the thousands of fans who have travelled to Prague without a ticket.

Steve, a West Ham fan who has links to the club dating back generations, was in Prague with his daughter Lauren - their first trip abroad to follow the Hammers.

Asked about his thoughts on UEFA hosting the game at Eden, he said: “UEFA is corrupt if I’m completely honest.

“Prague is a beautiful city and it’s a great opportunity for the game to be here but it feels like money is at the centre of it and not the football.

West Ham fans Steve and Lauren Flashscore

Antonio and Franceso from Florence echoed these views, adding: “Everything is going good, but I think that the decision to put the final in this small stadium was incredible, a negative decision.

“You can’t hold a final of a European Cup in such a small stadium. In the final, teams arrive with such big support. You don’t have teams coming here from Malta or Albania. Last year, it was Roma against Feyenoord, they are big teams with a large number of fans and it is the same this year.

Andrea and Ian, both long-time West Ham fans are part of the ‘lucky’ 10,000 who will be inside the ground to witness their side’s first major European final since 1976.

For them, this game represents a promise the club made to their fanbase when they moved to the London Stadium back in 2016.

Asked about seeing the east-London club in Europe for the last two seasons, Ian explained: “This has been a step up, it was what we were promised and before they have not delivered.

“They promised a higher level and this is it - this is what we were told we were going to get.

Andrea and Ian are part of the minority of fans attending tonight's game Flashscore

“Around the London Stadium you see signs that say 1964 cup final, 1965 cup winners’ cup, 1980 cup final and then nothing. You go to Arsenal and it’s dotted around. 1980, you think how long that is and that could change today.”

As Flashscore finished speaking to Andrea and Ian, more cameras appeared from UK broadcaster Sky Sports, and as that happened, the West Ham fans found their voice, going through their repertoire of songs as the noise reverberated around the old buildings of the square.

A famous face from Fiorentina was also spotted amongst the crowd. Club president Rocco Commisso made his way through the cobbled streets and his side’s fans were quick to greet him, shaking his hand and taking pictures with their owner, whilst thanking him for a season that has seen La Viola finish eighth in Serie A, reach the Coppa Italia final as well Wednesday’s showpiece event.

Fiorentina's club president Rocco Commisso poses with fans Flashscore

For Fiorentina, this final represents a chance of major silverware on the continent since the early 1960s and both sets of fans are feeling the weight of history ahead of the final.

Despite hours to go before kick-off, the nerves are already setting in for Steve: “I hope we edge it. In the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, they were outstanding so if they can continue that form, it will be a tight game, but I think we can clinch it.”

Another chant of ‘Irons, Irons’ lights up the thousands of fans in the square as attention quickly turns to the town hall, where two plucky West Ham supporters have climbed to the top to hang their flag and complete the ‘takeover’ of the city centre.

All is calm in Prague ahead of kick-off as both fans gear up for the contest as the talking, and the party atmosphere, will stop so the football can take centre stage and do the talking.

