Borussia Monchengladbach name Seoane as new head coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Borussia Monchengladbach name Seoane as new head coach
Borussia Monchengladbach name Seoane as new head coach
Seoane coached Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022
Seoane coached Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022
Reuters
Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane as their new head coach, the Bundesliga club said.

Gladbach parted ways with manager Daniel Farke after one season, having finished the campaign 10th and seven points adrift of the European qualification places.

Seoane has signed a three-year contract with Gladbach.

Seoane, who coached Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022, was in charge of Young Boys in his native Switzerland, with whom he won three consecutive league titles and one domestic cup trophy.

"Seoane has been successful for several clubs over the past few years. He's a young coach, but one with lots of experience," Gladbach's managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.

"He plays the style of football we want to see here. We're pleased that he's our new head coach at Borussia Monchengladbach."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaB. MonchengladbachBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Leverkusen drop points in Euro race after Gladbach comeback
Bundesliga roundup: Union Berlin and Leverkusen draw, Freiburg and Leipzig take advantage
Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with head coach Daniel Farke
Show more
Football
Guardiola closes in on silencing his Man City critics for good
Former France captain Amandine Henry recalled for Women's World Cup
Fiorentina boss counting on experience in Europa Conference final
Brazil still targeting Carlo Ancelotti as next coach, says federation president
France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid
Updated
Juventus deny withdrawal from European Super League project, contrary to reports
Updated
No ticket? No problem for West Ham fans in Prague for Europa Conference League final
West Ham's Conference League final 'biggest moment' of David Moyes's career
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
AC Milan part ways with technical director and former player Paolo Maldini
Most Read
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola