Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with head coach Daniel Farke

Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with head coach Daniel Farke
Borussia Monchengladbach have parted ways with manager Daniel Farke (46) after one season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Farke, whose contract ran until 2025, left the German side after they ended the campaign 10th, the same position as last season which was their worst finish since the 2010-11 campaign.

"After several intensive discussions, Daniel Farke and the club have come to the decision to go our separate ways," said sporting director Roland Virkus (56).

"We would like to thank Daniel and his team for the work they have done."

Farke, who has also managed English club Norwich City and Russian Premier League side FC Krasnodar, leaves with assistants Edmund Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

