Brentford sign Dutch keeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg on four-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Brentford sign Dutch keeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg on four-year deal
Brentford sign Dutch keeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg on four-year deal
Flekken is set to replace Raya in goal
Flekken is set to replace Raya in goal
Reuters
Brentford have signed highly-rated Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken (29) from Bundesliga side Freiburg on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not revealed but British and German media reported Brentford paid the release clause of 13 million euros ($14.31 million) with the player expected to replace David Raya in goal.

Flekken, who has been called up for the Netherland's Nations League finals, led the Bundesliga with 13 clean sheets in 34 matches this season as Freiburg finished fifth.

"He's a player with a lot of quality... He has big experience and joins us after two great seasons with Freiburg, who have just had a top season in the Bundesliga, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League," coach Thomas Frank said.

"He was a big part of the team there and now he's coming to us and will hopefully make the group better and the team better. He's a very good shot-stopper and comfortable with the ball at his feet. His distribution is very impressive."

Brentford finished ninth in their second Premier League campaign under Frank.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaPremier LeagueBrentfordFreiburgFlekken MarkFootball transfersTransfer News
Related Articles
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Premier League roundup: Liverpool draw eight-goal thriller, Man City beaten by Brentford
Show more
Football
LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla
Updated
Luton captain Tom Lockyer to leave hospital after collapsing on pitch
Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot signs new contract until 2028
Barcelona issues bonds to finance large-scale renovation of outdated Camp Nou
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
Updated
Tensions remain between Juventus and UEFA following salary saga settlement
Barcelona have to compete on the European stage next season, says manager Xavi
Six players that could be the Eredivisie’s next big exports this summer
Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku back in France squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
European sports ministers urge quick resolution of Women's World Cup broadcast rights
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka into third round, Ostapenko and Garcia dumped out
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma