Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Ajax and Panathinaikos set UEFA record with 34 penalties in shootout

Ajax and Panathinaikos set UEFA record with 34 penalties in shootout

Pasveer was the hero for Ajax
Pasveer was the hero for AjaxProfimedia
It took Ajax 34 penalties to beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.

Ajax, who won 1-0 at Panathinaikos last week, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, leading to the shootout that broke the previous record of 32 attempts at the European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 where Netherlands beat England 13-12.

The world record for the longest shootout was set in May when Israeli third-tier clubs SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv took 56 penalties to resolve their semi-final promotion playoff tie.

Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer made five saves and scored on his own attempt to help the hosts win the shootout as Dutch international Brian Brobbey missed two deciding penalties.

"Five is quite a lot, yes. I save a penalty every now and then, but I don't think you often experience something as crazy as this," Pasveer said.

"Every time I thought we would do it. Brobbey behind the ball, we will do it. But he missed, while he always scores during training."

Defender Anton Gaaei ultimately delivered the winning penalty for Ajax. The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeaguePasveer RemkoAjaxPanathinaikos
Related Articles
Manchester United confirm signings of Bayern duo De Ligt and Mazraoui
EXCLUSIVE: Gift Orban looks beyond Arsenal defeat, admits to 'difficult' start at Lyon
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
Show more
Football
Girona's Misehouy must keep feet on the ground after scoring on debut, says Michel
Must-watch Premier League games on the opening weekend of the season
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Leeds' Rutter, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Ligue 1 begins post-Mbappe era further weakened after TV rights fiasco
Editors' Picks: Football season gets underway and huge Rugby Championship clash
Real Betis and Girona share spoils in captivating opening-day contest
Lee Carsley eager for England to take 'next step' in quest for glory
Athletic Club held at home by Getafe as LaLiga season gets underway
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Leeds' Rutter, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Five new signings to watch in the 2024/25 Premier League season
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
Who are the best FPL players and hidden gems for Gameweek One of the 2024/25 season?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings