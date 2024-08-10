Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax

Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax

Van Persie on the touchline
Van Persie on the touchlineProfimedia
Robin van Persie’s (41) coaching debut ended in defeat on Sunday as Heerenveen lost their opening game of the new season in the Netherlands at Ajax Amsterdam.

A goal from Kristian Hlynsson was enough to send Heerenveen home without any points and leave the former Dutch international striker, who played at Arsenal and Manchester United, feeling they had missed out on an opportunity.

Based on the entire match, there might have been more in it,” Van Persie told television reporters afterwards.

We had a few chances in the first half. We had hoped that one of them would have gone in and created a bit more belief. In the second half, you could see our intentions but we didn't really create any chances.”

That is what he said he would work on for the next game.

“We are going to face FC Utrecht next week in high spirits.

With this way of playing, I cannot promise that we will win every match, but in terms of intensity and sometimes also quality, this is football as I think you should play it. We will show that every week,” he added.

Van Persie, who scored 50 goals in 102 internationals for the Netherlands, was taken on Feyenoord’s coaching staff after he retired from playing in 2020, before joining Heerenveen.

They will play their first home match of the season against Utrecht on Saturday.

Mentions
Footballvan Persie RobinHeerenveenAjaxEredivisie
Related Articles
Barcelona defender Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent
Dutch club Vitesse loses pro football licence after financial struggles
Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Pedro Neto, Doue set for PSG move
Updated
Sergi Roberto leaves Barcelona after 14 seasons with the club
Spain's men reassert footballing dominance while US women reclaim throne
Chelsea confirm signing of Portuguese forward Pedro Neto from Wolves
USA claim women's football gold after narrow victory over Brazil
Manchester City win Community Shield after edging rivals Manchester United on penalties
Tottenham announce signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth
West Ham complete loan signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice
France aim to topple US basketball all-stars in heavyweight Olympic final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Pedro Neto, Doue set for PSG move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
Sensational USA beat France for fifth straight men's basketball Olympic gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: USA beat hosts France in men's basketball final as stars deliver

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings