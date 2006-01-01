Barcelona defender Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Barcelona defender Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent

Dest (L) in action for PSV
Dest (L) in action for PSVReuters
United States defender Sergino Dest (23) has made his move to PSV Eindhoven permanent after a year on loan from Barcelona, the Dutch club said on Saturday.

He made 25 Eredivisie appearances in 2023/24 and scored twice as PSV won their first Dutch league title in six years, but suffered an ACL tear in April that ended his season.

The injury required surgery and ruled Dest out of the US squad for Copa America.

"Sergino is rehabilitating and will not join group training for the next few months," PSV said in a statement.

Dest said he felt greatly appreciated at PSV.

"The club is incredibly warm, like I've never experienced anywhere before. Those are important aspects for someone in my situation and give me confidence that I can rehabilitate well here," he said.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballEredivisieDest SerginoPSVBarcelona
Related Articles
European football talking points: PSV and Real Madrid win titles, Metz facing relegation
USA defender Sergino Dest to undergo ACL surgery and miss Copa América
Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany face Denmark in last 16 tie, Switzerland knock out Italy
Updated
Switzerland dump defending champions Italy out of EURO 2024
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle open to Gordon exit, Calafiori courting interest
Updated
FKF Cup: Patrick Matasi the hero as Kenya Police beat KCB to earn CAF Confederation Cup slot
Belgians apologise after ‘funny’ Mbappe video backfires before last 16 tie
Luke Shaw's imminent return at left back could provide a missing piece for England
EXCLUSIVE: Levan Kenia insists Georgia are on the rise as 'Kvara' lights up EURO 2024
Eduardo Camavinga not happy on French bench but feels his time will come
Chelsea sign teenager Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle open to Gordon exit, Calafiori courting interest
OPINION: Pre-tournament injuries & withdrawals make Wimbledon impossible to predict
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany face Denmark in last 16 tie, Switzerland knock out Italy
Djokovic 'pain free' ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings