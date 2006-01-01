Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona

Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona

Chadi Riad signs a deal with Palace until 2029
Chadi Riad signs a deal with Palace until 2029CPFC
Crystal Palace have signed Barcelona's Morocco international defender Chadi Riad (20) on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

He joins Palace after spending a season on loan at Real Betis for whom he played 30 times in all competitions.

"The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown," Riad said in a club statement.

Riad was born in Palma, Mallorca, to Moroccan parents and came through the island club's youth system before moving to Barcelona and graduating from the La Masia academy. He made only one appearance for Barcelona's first team.

He has earned three senior caps for Morocco, debuting against Sierra Leone in January and scoring his first international goal against Congo earlier this week.

Riad is Palace's first arrival of the transfer window which opened on Friday.

On the defender's arrival, club chairman Steve Parish said: “As a full international at just 20-years-old, Chadi is an exciting young player who we are delighted to be able to welcome to the club.

"His arrival adds quality to a squad already packed with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing him contribute to the team this season and beyond.”

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRiad ChadiBarcelonaCrystal PalaceBetisTransfer News
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
West Ham sign teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras
Big-money signing Ndombele leaves Tottenham after seasons of struggle
Show more
Football
Nuri Sahin announced as Edin Terzic's replacement at Borussia Dortmund
Updated
Nigeria federation looking to hire an expatriate to salvage World Cup qualification
Kilts and bagpipes: Scotland's 'Tartan Army' in Munich for Euros opener
EURO 2024 Preview: England's Three Lions ready to roar over the line at last
Borussia Dortmund confirm that Mats Hummels will leave the club on a free transfer
Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener
Germans have a soft spot for England after my Bayern move, says Kane
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton full-back Lamptey on De Zerbi's impact & the club's new signing
EURO 2024 Preview: Sesko and Cerin give Slovenia a chance of long-awaited success
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings