Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Besiktas earn first points of Europa League campaign in shock win against Lyon

Besiktas earn first points of Europa League campaign in shock win against Lyon

Andrew Pickering
Gedson Fernandes celebrates goal
Gedson Fernandes celebrates goal OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP
Besiktas J.K. survived and then thrived to stun an Olympique Lyonnais side who had 30 shots at goal but failed to find the net. The 1-0 victory was the Turkish side’s first win in this season’s UEFA Europa League (UEL) and brought an abrupt end to Lyon’s run of five consecutive wins in all competitions.

Aiming to take themselves to the top of the Europa league phase standings while at the same time condemning their opponents to bottom place, Les Gones dominated the opening 45 minutes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, but failed to find the opening goal despite raining 15 shots at the away side’s goal.

It was midway through the first half when the match briefly became VAR v Alexandre Lacazette, with the former twice denying the latter. The ex-Arsenal man thought he had given his team the lead when he poked home a cross from Corentin Tolisso, who was later found to be fractionally offside in the build-up.

Just three minutes later and referee Harm Osmers pointed to the spot when Lacazette was felled by Tayyip Talha Sanuc in the Besiktas box, but the decision was changed to a free-kick when the video assistant referee adjudged the contact to have been just outside the box.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Having not managed a shot on target in the first half, Beşiktaş fleetingly had the upper hand in the opening minutes of the second half, but soon came under heavy pressure as Lyon would rue their profligate finishing once again.

First, Lacazette hammered his shot against the legs of Ersin Destanoglu from just six yards, before Said Benrahma could only hammer his striker against the bar with just the goalkeeper to beat.

In contrast to the home side’s wastefulness, the Kara Kartallar would capitalise on what few opportunities they would carve out.

Minutes after Ciro Immobile had hit the post via an unorthodox Lucas Perri save, Gedson Fernandes latched onto Rafa Silva’s threaded pass and drilled his low finish across Perri and into the bottom corner.

It was a goal that stunned Pierre Sage’s team, who left it too late to recover, as they drop down to 10th. Meanwhile, this vital win for Beşiktaş sees them get their first points on the board and puts them back in the hunt for a spot in the first knockout round.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felix Uduokhai (Besiktaş J.K.)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBesiktasLyonFelix Uduokhai
Related Articles
Richarlison opens account for the season as Spurs squeeze past AZ Alkmaar
Mourinho sent off as Fenerbahce battle to earn draw against Manchester United
Porto claim first win of Europa League campaign with victory over Hoffenheim
Show more
Football
Rangers run riot in Europa League with four goal drubbing against FCSB
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Updated
Nico Williams scores to help Athletic Club snatch edgy win over Slavia Prague
CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations
Mancini to leaves Saudi Arabia through mutual agreement after 14 months in charge
Ligue 1 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister
Most Read
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings