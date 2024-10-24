Richarlison opens account for the season as Spurs squeeze past AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game

Richarlison’s second-half penalty preserved Tottenham Hotspur’s perfect record in this season’s UEFA Europa League (UEL), with a 1-0 victory in the English capital inflicting a fifth competitive defeat in a row on AZ Alkmaar – equalling the longest such streak in the club’s entire 57-year history.

An initially promising campaign for Maarten Martens’ AZ had been totally derailed by a string of recent defeats, and Spurs dominated the opening exchanges as they looked to put further pressure on the former Belgium international.

Timo Werner’s inswinging cross – which was put agonisingly wide by Mikey Moore at the far post – provided the hosts’ best chance during that period, but AZ soon saw opportunities of their own, with Denso Kasius’ cross left untouched as it flashed across Tottenham’s six-yard box.

The play continued to go back and forth for the remainder of the first half. Werner’s finish was too weak to match the quality of a fabulous Lucas Bergvall ball to play him through, before Fraser Forster launched his sizeable frame in the way of a firm header from Alexandre Penetra.

The sides then traded penalty shouts, but referee Manfredas Lukjančukas was unmoved by either – ensuring a first goalless half in any of Spurs’ last seven matches.

Ange Postecoglou took the decision to move Moore over to the left after the restart, and the youngster dazzled, evading challenges left, right and centre, before forcing Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro to stop his searching cross from bouncing all the way in.

That action was soon followed by the opener after Lucas Bergvall was caught by Maxim Dekker as he tried to shoot, and Richarlison coolly chipped down the middle from the resulting spot-kick.

Moore nearly added to that after a tricky run soon after, but his final ball found neither the target nor the foot of a teammate.

After coming through the youth setup in north London, Troy Parrott tried to muster a response as he set Mayckel Lahdo racing ahead of the Spurs defence, but Forster was equal to his one-on-one effort.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Any lingering hopes of a comeback were finally vanquished by David Møller Wolfe’s second red card in as many games, and Spurs subsequently held on to the narrow victory.

The Lilywhites’ unbeaten UEL run stretching back to 2020 goes on, while a poor result at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday could well see Martens’ tenure in Alkmaar come to an abrupt end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore