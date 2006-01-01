Advertisement
Tottenham hang on to earn nervy Europa League win over Ferencvaros

Pape Matar Sarr celebrates with teammates after giving Tottenham the lead in Budapest
Pape Matar Sarr celebrates with teammates after giving Tottenham the lead in BudapestAttila KISBENEDEK / AFP
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions as they defeated Ferencvaros 2-1 at the Groupama Arena in their second UEFA Conference League (UECL) league phase match of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham registered a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, while a win by the same scoreline against Qarabag on matchday one of the UEL meant they were looking to build on a solid start to their European campaign here.

A third consecutive 3-0 triumph would not have gone amiss, although that looked unlikely in the early stages. Ferencvaros, who were beaten 2-1 last week by Anderlecht, were threatening during the early stages, with Barnabas Varga and Adama Traore both firing off early attempts.

The hosts even thought they had taken the lead with 16 minutes on the clock when Varga headed Eldar Civic’s cross into the far corner, but the goal was ruled out for the narrowest of offsides.

That strike appeared to awaken Tottenham, and by the midway point of the period they were in front themselves. Pape Matar Sarr had already tested Denes Dibusz between the sticks by the time he slotted into the corner from close range after the ball fell to him in the box, and another stop from the Hungarian goalkeeper denied Spurs’ midfielder a second.

Instead of the shot-stopper, the post prevented Pedro Porro from doubling his team’s advantage as the visitors looked to give themselves some extra breathing space.

Shortly after the restart, Ferencvaros almost drew themselves level, with Guglielmo Vicario needing to produce a fantastic diving stop to keep out Matheus Saldanha’s low strike.

Nevertheless, while the home team showed plenty of intent, clear-cut chances were at a premium, with their opponents instead looking more likely to score as Cristian Romero and Will Lankshear - on his debut for the club - narrowly missed the target.

As the encounter approached its climax, it became more stretched, with the home team searching for an equaliser while Tottenham aimed to put the game to bed. Ultimately, the latter occurred when substitute Brennan Johnson netted his fifth goal in as many games as he curled in off the post.

There was still time for a response from Ferencvaros, as Varga volleyed in from close range, but it was not enough for a team who are now without a win in normal-time European encounters in their last six such fixtures to save a point.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are well on their way to securing their place in one of the knockout stages and will be pleased to win just a second continental away match in their last nine.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Match stats
Mentions
FootballTottenhamFerencvarosEuropa League
