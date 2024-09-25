Advertisement
  Elfsborg elated after downing Roma for historic Europa League victory

Elfsborg elated after downing Roma for historic Europa League victory

Elfsborg celebrate their winner
BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency via AFP
IF Elfsborg beat AS Roma 1-0 at the Boras Arena in their first UEFA Europa League (UEL) home game in over a decade, inflicting the Giallorossi’s sixth defeat in 12 matches outside of Italy in the competition and manager Ivan Juric’s first loss in his maiden European away clash.

After some early Roma domination, it was Elfsborg who forced Mile Svilar into the first meaningful saves of the game. The goalkeeper first spilt from Arber Zeneli after a mazy dribble from the winger before parrying Gustav Henriksson’s close-range header away from the resulting corner. 

The Giallorossi’s best chance fell to Eldor Shomurodov, but he flashed an effort just off-target in a promising position.

It looked like the score would be level at the break, but Elfsborg were given the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Tommaso Baldanzi was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Michael Baidoo - who scored three times in September - sent Svilar the wrong way to give his team a precious advantage going into the second half.

Roma continued to dominate possession, yet struggled to make many clear-cut chances. Baldanzi looked to make amends for giving the penalty away, but his goal-bound effort was deflected just wide of Isak Pettersson’s post.

The goalkeeper then made a great double save to deny substitute Stephan El Shaarawy, as Elfsborg stayed strong. Juric started bringing on the cavalry and Lorenzo Pellegrini was the latest big name to be summoned, but his strike only found the side netting.

Elfsborg - Roma match stats
Elfsborg - Roma match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The Italy international then struck the crossbar with a curling rocket late on, showing signs that it was just not going to be Roma’s night. Oscar Hiljemark’s men ultimately held on for a famous victory against last season’s semi-finalists – only their second win against an Italian side in their six attempts.

The visitors will be disappointed to lose this one as favourites, ending their eight-game unbeaten run in Europe when starting off as such.

Elfsborg - Roma player ratings
Elfsborg - Roma player ratingsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Baidoo (Elfsborg)

See all the match stats here.

See all the Europa League results here.

Mentions
Europa LeagueFootballAS RomaElfsborg
