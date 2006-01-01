Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'

Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is concerned about the increasing number of games
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is concerned about the increasing number of gamesStu Forster / Getty Images via AFP
Erik ten Hag has warned the increasing number of fixtures will leave top players facing an "almost unavoidable" risk of injury, as Manchester United head into their opening game of the new-look Europa League.

Expanded European events and next summer's extended Club World Cup have led to growing concerns about players' workloads.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri suggested it was possible players could go on strike in protest at the growing fixture congestion, just days before the Spain star reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury.

United begin their European campaign at home to Twente on Wednesday in a 36-team Europa League league phase which sees each club play eight matches.

"The format I think we have to take this experience and then judge," Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"There are too many games. It's clear. Too many competitions," he added.

"For the top players, they are overloaded and this is not good for football.

"In the end of the day it's maybe good for commercial but there is a limit. It's almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games."

Asked what can be done to improve the situation, the Dutchman said: "I think as a club alone you can't change this. It's more about the total industry...

"At the end of the day, it's financial. Also we are professional, so revenues have to come, but we have to balance this out."

United failed to take their chances in Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace which left them on just seven points from five Premier League games and outside the top 10.

That stalemate, however, followed a 3-0 win at Southampton and a 7-0 League Cup defeat of Barnsley.

"Concerned? We create a lot of chances in the first games of the season," said Ten Hag. "Last week we scored seven against Barnsley, so we are capable of scoring many goals.

"But it's a part of the game we have to be better in, we have to improve and kill more in the box."

Ten Hag will face Twente, a club where he came through the youth ranks and had three spells as a player before moving into coaching with the Eredivisie side.

"Of all the teams, Twente is the team that I follow the most," said Ten Hag. "I watch them as a fan, as a supporter, not as an analyst. It's a different way of watching their games...

"I would have preferred to have played against somebody else. It's not nice to have to hurt something you love."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedTwente
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Gus Poyet discusses Uruguay stars Ugarte, Valverde and Suarez
Manchester United stadium regeneration could add £7.3bn to economy, report states
Top of the table tussle to shot-shy United: Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Manchester United and Tottenham eye respite from domestic woes in Europa League
Flashback: The players who ignited a tense rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea
Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-international Elijah Onsika tells Kenya how to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifier
Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement
Updated
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win
Carlo Ancelotti focuses on positives after Real survive late scare against Alaves
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings