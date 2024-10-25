Europa League Team of the Round: Cerny dazzles for Rangers as Marusic and Icardi impress

Flashscore has taken a look back at Wednesday and Thursday's Europa League fixtures, selecting the 11 best performers based on their player ratings from the third round of action. Among the games played, Vaclav Cerny, Adam Marusic and Nikita Haikin all stood out.

Here is our Europa League Team of the Round for Matchday Three:

Team of the Round Enetpulse / Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Nikita Haikin (Bodo/Glimt) 8.8

The Norwegian goalkeeper shone brightly against Braga on Wednesday. Haikin made a number of important saves to help his side come out on top. In all, he prevented 10 shots that could have proved dangerous, and although he conceded a goal, he was influential in Bodo/Glimt's win.

Defence

Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray) 8.2

In a crazy match between the Turkish club and Elfsborg, Yilmaz was on target. Playing as a wing back, the Turk not only went above and beyond to make some important runs up and down the pitch, but also to score a goal. With a 100% pass success rate, he shone in the midst of a difficult encounter and contributed to his team's victory.

Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) 8

In the heart of Sociedad's defence, Pacheco did his utmost to ensure that his team did not concede against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Unfortunately, the Spanish club still conceded but in this game, Pacheco showed that he was just as important in attack. He opened the scoring and gave Sociedad a platform for the rest of the contest.

Felix Uduokhai (Besiktas) 8.3

Against Olympique Lyonnais, a number of key players stepped up to the plate. Uduokhai was the first, with the German standing firm against Lyon's numerous shots. With nine duels won, four perfectly executed tackles and a decisive block in injury time, he was one of the key players in Besiktas' success on French soil.

Adam Marusic (Lazio) 8.3

Marusic was on target against Twente in Lazio's victory. Hugely impressive on the right flank, the Montenegrin helped his side with three tackles, seven duels won and a strong desire to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Midfield

Gedson Fernandes (Besiktas) 8.6

The man behind Besiktas' victory over Lyon. Not only did Fernandes offer his side several attacking alternatives throughout the game, but he also scored the only goal of the match. Defensively, he won 12 duels, completing a brilliant all-round display.

Tom Lawrence (Rangers) 8.7

Rangers performed at a high level against FCBS. Among them, midfielder Lawrence was key, finding the net and winning eight duels across the match.

Vaclav Cerny (Rangers) 9.5

The player to register the highest rating this week is Rangers' Cerny, who delivered a near-perfect performance on Thursday. Scorer of two goals, he also provided the decisive assist for Lawrence on the first goal.

Attack

Mika Godts (Ajax) 7.4

The Dutch side can take heart from their 3-0 win over Qarabag. The victory was made possible in no small part to the commitment of Godts. Although he did not score, he set up the final goal for Akpom as well as winning 13 of his duels and completing one tackle.

Prince Kwabena Adu (Plzen) 8

PAOK and Plzen may have played out a 2-2 draw, but Prince Kwabena Adu still left his mark on the match. Like Godts, the player provided the decisive pass to Havel for the goal and was outstanding in terms of his interceptions (10 duels won).

Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray) 7.9

The Argentine put in a solid performance, using his attacking prowess to get on the scoresheet. Finding the net in the 28th minute, he opened the scoring and set the tone for his side. He also recorded a 92% pass success rate.