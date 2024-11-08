Europa League Team of the Round: Taylor stars for Ajax as Diallo and Mertens impress

After the fourth matchday of the Europa League, there were several standout performances, including a particularly impressive one from an Ajax midfielder.

The fourth round of the Europa League saw a number of players come to the fore. Taking into account Flashscore's internal rating scale, we have compiled the highest-performing players and put them into a 3-4-3 formation with a rather attacking style.

Europa League Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Remy Descamps (Lyon) 8.0

In a tricky away match, in which his team took to the field with an experimental formation due to rotation, the French goalkeeper was solid, making 10 saves as Lyon earned a hard-fought point.

Defence

Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint-Gilloise) 8.2

An important equaliser in a tough game against Roma, who had earlier taken the lead. The Argentine defender, very adept on the right-hand side in a three-man defence, took his goal superbly, heading home to level the scores against the Giallorossi.

Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt) 8.4

The former Bologna man is increasingly a key player for Eintracht Frankfurt. Deployed at left-back in a four-man defence, as he is in the national team, Theate was one of the star players in the Germans' win over Slavia Prague. A victory that allows them to stay in second place with 10 points overall.

Jonas Svensson (Besiktas) 8.4

In Besiktas' triumph over Malmo on Wednesday evening, the Swede's contribution was crucial, especially in the final third. Against his compatriots, the right-back was influential, especially for his assist in Muci's opening goal.

Midfield

Kian Fitz-Jim (Ajax) 8.4

Lots of quality, plenty of running and a great deal of efficiency. The 21-year-old Dutchman impressed on the right side of Ajax's midfield in the resounding 5-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv. A complete performance capped off with the final goal of the game.

Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim) 8.3

The young German metronome was excellent against Lyon. Capable of dictating the tempo and controlling the game in front of a tough opponent, he also registered an assist for Valentin Gendrey's opening goal.

Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) 8.6

Deployed behind Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, the former Neapolitan showed how, even at 37, he can still be decisive at the highest level. In Gala's 3-2 win over Tottenham, he provided two sumptuous assists for his Nigerian partner, displaying a natural ability to float between midfield and attack.

Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) 9.1

Skilful positioning and a factor at both ends of the pitch, Taylor's performance against Maccabi Tel Aviv was immediately elevated after a well-taken finish to put Ajax two goals up. Then, the perfect balance of ball control and acceleration to ease his side to victory.

Attack

Nico Serrano (Athletic Club) 8.8

Entering the match in the 56th minute with Athletic down to Ludogorets, the young striker scored the decisive goal in the Basque side's comeback victory, showing a huge impact as a substitute. It was his first goal of the season and what a time to get it.

Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros) 8.6

After a summer spent recovering from a horrendous skull fracture at the European Championships, the 30-year-old Hungarian striker returned to glory yesterday with a brace in Ferencvaros' 4-0 win at Dinamo Kyiv, the second in a row for the Hungarians.

Amad Diallo (Manchester United) 9.0

With Ruben Amorim taking charge after the international break, Ruud van Nistelrooy helped United to their first Europa League victory of the season. Key to that triumph was the magnificent display of Amad Diallo, who netted a clinical brace in the second half to down PAOK.