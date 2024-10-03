Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Europa League

Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Europa League

The Europa League trophy
The Europa League trophyCTK / AP / Jonathan Moscrop
It's a new era of the UEFA Europa League with a new expanded format and now in its 16th year since the rebrand, the European-wide competition will finish up on May 21st 2025. Here are all the things you need to know ahead of the tournament.

How does the new format work?

The Europa League league phase begins on September 25th and will replace the traditional group stage. Instead of eight groups of four, all 36 teams will participate in one expanded league.

However, they will play eight games, which will be drawn at random before the first round of fixtures. Four of these will be played at home and four away, meaning two extra matchdays, which will take place after the winter break.

When is the first main draw?

The league phase draw will take place on August 30th.

The top eight from the league phase automatically head straight into the round of 16 knockout stages.

Meanwhile, the teams who finish ninth to 24th will head to the play-offs and battle it out for a place in the next round.

From there it is a straight knockout until the final on May 25th, which will be held at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. All of the knockout rounds up until the final are two-legged affairs.

When will the league phase take place?

Matchday One: September 25/26th 2024

Matchday Two: October 3rd 2024

Matchday Three: October 24th 2024

Matchday Four: November 7th 2024

Matchday Five: November 28th 2024

Matchday Six: December 12th 2024

Matchday Seven: January 23rd 2025

Matchday Eight: January 30th 2025

When will the knockout phase take place?

Knockout round play-offs: February 13th and 20th 2025

Round of 16: March 6th and 13th 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10th and 17th 2025

Semi-finals: May 1st and 8th 2025

Final: May 21st 2025

Who are the current Europa League holders?

Atalanta are the reigning champions after they beat Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin 3-0 thanks to an Ademola Lookman hat-trick that took them to victory. They won't be able to defend their title in 2024/25 due to the new format.

Mentions
FootballEuropa League
Related Articles
Premier League Player of the Week: Bukayo Saka shines on opening weekend
Team of the Week: Thuram & Galeno impress as Fujimoto hits treble on opening weekend
Premier League Team of the Week: Havertz, Saka and Kovacic impress
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Brighton host Man United as blockbuster Saturday gets underway
Updated
'No nerves' for Bayern boss Vincent Kompany before Bundesliga debut
Unai Emery says Aston Villa must avoid Newcastle's fall from top four fate
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Brighton closing in on O'Riley
Updated
FlashFocus: The fabulous destiny of Christantus Uche, Getafe's unexpected hero
Pep Guardiola insists Man City's hearing will not affect form of the team
Erik ten Hag says Man United's Alejandro Garnacho has world class potential
Xabi Alonso wants Leverkusen to be more aggressive after snatching late Bundesliga win
Arsenal's Premier League title credentials face tough early test at Villa
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Brighton closing in on O'Riley
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Football Tracker: Brighton host Man United as blockbuster Saturday gets underway
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings