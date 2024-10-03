Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Europa League

It's a new era of the UEFA Europa League with a new expanded format and now in its 16th year since the rebrand, the European-wide competition will finish up on May 21st 2025. Here are all the things you need to know ahead of the tournament.

How does the new format work?

The Europa League league phase begins on September 25th and will replace the traditional group stage. Instead of eight groups of four, all 36 teams will participate in one expanded league.

However, they will play eight games, which will be drawn at random before the first round of fixtures. Four of these will be played at home and four away, meaning two extra matchdays, which will take place after the winter break.

When is the first main draw?

The league phase draw will take place on August 30th.

The top eight from the league phase automatically head straight into the round of 16 knockout stages.

Meanwhile, the teams who finish ninth to 24th will head to the play-offs and battle it out for a place in the next round.

From there it is a straight knockout until the final on May 25th, which will be held at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. All of the knockout rounds up until the final are two-legged affairs.

When will the league phase take place?

Matchday One: September 25/26th 2024

Matchday Two: October 3rd 2024

Matchday Three: October 24th 2024

Matchday Four: November 7th 2024

Matchday Five: November 28th 2024

Matchday Six: December 12th 2024

Matchday Seven: January 23rd 2025

Matchday Eight: January 30th 2025

When will the knockout phase take place?

Knockout round play-offs: February 13th and 20th 2025

Round of 16: March 6th and 13th 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10th and 17th 2025

Semi-finals: May 1st and 8th 2025

Final: May 21st 2025

Who are the current Europa League holders?

Atalanta are the reigning champions after they beat Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin 3-0 thanks to an Ademola Lookman hat-trick that took them to victory. They won't be able to defend their title in 2024/25 due to the new format.