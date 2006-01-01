Advertisement
  Premier League Player of the Week: Bukayo Saka shines on opening weekend

Saka celebrates his goal
The first weekend of Premier League action for the 2024/25 season has passed, with several standout performances across the opening weekend.

Arsenal's star man Bukayo Saka bagged a goal and an assist in their 2-0 victory against Wolves - earning him an 8.5 Flashscore rating, the highest of any player in the Premier League.

The winger first delivered an excellent ball into the area for Kai Havertz to convert during the first half before cutting inside and firing into the top corner for the Gunners' second.

His creativity continued throughout the match, making five key passes and registering three shots on target.

Saka recorded 16 goals and nine assists last season and has put himself on a good path to hit those numbers again this time around, right from the first match.

Saka v Wolves
Saka v Wolves

Arsenal are next in action against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 24th - a fixture they lost home and away last term.

