Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi to have surgery after suffering ACL injury

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi waves to the bench after suffering the injury

Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi (31) will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their 3-2 Europa League win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Turkish club said on Friday.

Argentine Icardi, who has already missed games this season due to a separate muscle injury, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Thursday's home game.

In a statement, Galatasaray said the Argentine "was diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and meniscus damage in the MRI examinations...

"Our player, who is scheduled for surgery, has started rehabilitation before surgery."

Galatasaray are third in the Europa League standings and lead the Turkish top flight.

They take on Samsunspor on the weekend - follow the game with Flashscore.