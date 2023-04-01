Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool kick-off their Europa campaign with a trip to Austria's LASK on Thursday
Liverpool kick-off their Europa campaign with a trip to Austria's LASK on Thursday
Reuters
Liverpool will approach the Europa League in the "right manner" and have the squad depth to be successful in both the Premier League and Europe's second-tier competition, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Six-time European champions Liverpool have missed out on the Champions League for the first time since Klopp's first full season in 2016-17.

They reached the final of the 2016 Europa League under the German and he said reaching the title decider was the target once again.

"First and foremost, I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner," he told TNT Sports.

"I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform."

Liverpool kick-off their Europa campaign with a trip to Austria's LASK on Thursday before hosting West Ham in the league on Sunday.

Klopp said that while the talent coming through Liverpool's academy means the "future's bright" for the club, he would not use the Europa League as a proving ground for young players.

"We have real talent there, but it is not experimental," he added. "I think if we don't get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday a top team, and that's pretty much the idea."

Mentions
LiverpoolFootballEuropa League
Related Articles
Differing Europa League fates for Liverpool and Brighton
Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves and go top of the Premier League
Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
Show more
Football
More to still come from newly promoted Burnley, says manager Vincent Kompany
Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell
Jenni Hermoso says Spain squad announcement shows 'nothing has changed'
England captain Leah Williamson set to become first Lioness to address United Nations
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings