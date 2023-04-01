Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves and go top of the Premier League

Liverpool showed great determination to come from a goal down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Molineux, extending the Reds’ unbeaten Premier League run to 16 matches.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out through injury and Virgil van Dijk still suspended, Jurgen Klopp was forced into a defensive reshuffle, moving Joe Gomez to right-back and bringing academy product Jarell Quansah into the side for his first senior start.

The back four was given little time to gain their bearings, as Wolves flew out of the blocks to race in front within seven minutes.

The dangerous Pedro Neto showcased his nimble footwork to drive to the byline, before sliding the ball across the face of goal for Hwang Hee-chan to guide home his third goal of the season.

Buoyed from registering his fourth assist of the season, Neto looked set to add a fifth after the half-hour mark when his clipped cross found an unmarked Matheus Cunha, but the Brazilian striker mistimed his jump and failed to make a meaningful connection with his attempted header.

Liverpool’s only real moment of promise in an underwhelming first-half performance arrived in stoppage time when Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai had efforts blocked in quick succession.

It was a close contest in the opening stages Profimedia

After being summoned from the bench at half-time, Luis Diaz nearly made an instant impact, heading just wide of Jose Sa’s goal.

The reinvigorated visitors continued to push forward after the restart, and their pressure duly told in the 55th minute when Cody Gakpo tapped in his first goal of the season from Salah’s low drive across goal.

With parity restored, the Reds quickly set about finding a winner, with substitute Darwin Nunez drawing Sa into a fine stop.

They finally completed the turnaround through an unlikely source, as Andrew Robertson netted his first goal since May 2022.

Robertson celebrates scoring AFP

After playing the ball out to the right flank to Salah, the Scotland international carried his run into the box, where he was on hand to turn home the Egyptian’s pass at the near post, ensuring he marked his 200th PL Liverpool appearance with a goal.

There was still time for Harvey Elliott to add a third in stoppage time with the assistance of a Hugo Bueno deflection.

While Liverpool move to the league summit for the time being, Wolves are left in 15th place after losing four of their opening five league games.

Match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)