Newcastle in need of lift after faltering Premier League start

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle in need of lift after faltering Premier League start
Newcastle in need of lift after faltering Premier League start
Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are without a win in three
Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are without a win in three
Reuters
The euphoria that greeted the start of Newcastle United's season has been replaced by a sense of deflation after three successive Premier League losses has left them 14th in the table.

Newcastle's third league defeat last season did not arrive until March and Eddie Howe's (45) side ended up fourth to ensure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2002.

When they thrashed visiting Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the season it seemed the momentum had continued into the new campaign but defeats by Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion have stopped them in their tracks.

Three points from four games is not what was expected after a close season outlay of 140 million pounds on new players including AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali (23).

Howe will be anxious to get the bandwagon rolling again on Saturday at home to unbeaten Brentford before Tuesday's trip to Milan for their Champions League opener.

Newcastle - Brentford head-to-heads
Flashscore

After that, Newcastle have a run of games in which they should be able to climb the table but Howe is only too aware of the complexities of the Premier League and how dangerous it is for fans to start taking victories for granted.

"It's never been lost on me how difficult the Premier League is," Howe said after the Brighton defeat. "It's ruthless, so if you get your focus swayed, you're going to have big problems."

That is especially relevant this weekend with so much focus on next week's trip to Milan when Newcastle will return to Europe's elite competition for the first time in two decades.

MASTER GUARDIOLA

While juggling the demands of the Premier League and the Champions League will be new for Howe, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (52) has mastered the art.

City begin the defence of their European crown next week at home to Red Star Belgrade but do not expect them to take their eye off the ball against West Ham United on Saturday.

Leaders City, bidding for a record fourth successive Premier League title, are the only team with four wins from their opening four games although they travel to a West Ham side also in buoyant mood after taking 10 points from 12.

These are heady days for fourth-placed West Ham with a Europa League campaign starting next week, but they have not enjoyed a Premier League win at home to City since 2014.

Premier League current standings
Flashscore

West Ham are one of four teams on 10 points.

Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur host Sheffield United on Saturday as they seek to maintain their impressive start under Ange Postecoglou while rejuvenated Liverpool kick off the weekend's fixtures away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fifth-placed Arsenal go to struggling Everton on Sunday.

Manchester United's start has been under-whelming with defeats already at the hands of Spurs and Arsenal and they host Brighton on Saturday in urgent need of a commanding performance.

The same applies to Chelsea who have managed only four points from their opening four games under new manager Mauricio Pochettino despite a summer of mind-boggling player recruitment.

Chelsea visit Bournemouth in Sunday's early game.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle UtdManchester CityWest HamLiverpoolTottenhamArsenalChelseaBrightonAC MilanBrentfordAston VillaWolvesBournemouthEvertonManchester UnitedSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Show more
Football
Bayern Munich's Swede Eriksson set to shine as Frauen-Bundesliga begins
Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho told to train separately from first team
Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list
Jude Bellingham workload is only cloud on his horizon after dream Real Madrid start
Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to step down next year
Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
Updated
Yoshimi Yamashita among first women referees for men's Asian Cup
Top of the table Serie A clash gives Milan derby extra edge over Inter
England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'
Updated
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings