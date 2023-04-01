More than 140 arrested over Amsterdam metro vandalism before Ajax and AEK Athens clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. More than 140 arrested over Amsterdam metro vandalism before Ajax and AEK Athens clash
More than 140 arrested over Amsterdam metro vandalism before Ajax and AEK Athens clash
Ajax claimed a win over Athens to make the Europa Conference League
Ajax claimed a win over Athens to make the Europa Conference League
Reuters
More than 140 fans were arrested in Amsterdam for vandalising the metro ahead of Ajax Amsterdam's 3-1 Europa League win over AEK Athens on Thursday, local media reported.

Supporters clashed after trains containing fans of the opposing clubs stopped next to each other en route to the stadium.

Fans also clashed with police in the city centre.

Following the incidents, a station was evacuated to ensure trains containing AEK fans could pass safely, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.

The Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema was quoted by NOS as saying the incidents were "a blemish on an exciting football evening that Ajax fans enjoyed a lot."

Crowd trouble has affected Dutch football several times this year, with league games being abandoned in April and May after projectiles, including smoke bombs, were thrown onto the pitch by spectators.

Ajax secured third place in Group B with victory on Thursday and will drop down to the Conference League knockout round playoffs. AEK, who finished bottom of the group, are out of European competition.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAEKAjax
Related Articles
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for crowd trouble
OPINION: Fallen wonderkid Ihattaren gets yet another chance, but is unlikely to take it
Show more
Football
Guardiola not expecting injured Haaland back against Palace
Bayern Munich's Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks says Tuchel
Pain, anguish and injuries: Eddie Howe's Newcastle face 'big test'
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy wanted by Premier League clubs, Spurs need defenders
Updated
World champions Spain top FIFA women's rankings for first time
Fantasy Premier League: Injury problems mean a tough time for FPL players
Manchester United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool
MLS unveils new measures to speed up play ahead of 2024 season
New Zealand makes nearly $70m from co-hosting Women's World Cup
Most Read
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings