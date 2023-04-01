Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for crowd trouble

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Bayern 40,000 euros ($42,380.00) for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks by fans during their 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Galatasaray were fined a total of 51,500 euros for offences which included the throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, acts of damage and crowd disturbances in their 3-2 Champions League win away to Manchester United.
Meanwhile, AEK Athens have also been fined 81,625 euros ($86,481.69) for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects, use of a laser pointer and lighting of fireworks in their Europa League 1-1 home draw with Ajax Amsterdam.