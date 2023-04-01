Tuchel unfazed by Bayern's inconsistent form ahead of Copenhagen clash

Tuchel unfazed by Bayern's inconsistent form ahead of Copenhagen clash
Thomas Tuchel in the press conference
Thomas Tuchel in the press conference
Reuters
Bayern Munich will continue to search for consistency but are not worrying too much about visiting FC Copenhagen in Tuesday's Champions League match, according to manager Thomas Tuchel (50).

The German champions have had varying results this season. They started with a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup final in August but are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.

They have however dropped points in a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayer Leverkusen last month and on Saturday managed the same scoreline after coming from two goals down against Leipzig.

They won 4-3 against Manchester United in their Champions League Group A opener last month but should have secured victory by a bigger margin having led 3-1 and then 4-2 in added time.

"We're not worried. We analyse it all and are drawing our conclusions, which we'll discuss with the team," Tuchel told a press conference on Monday.

"We're trying to develop a better plan and fill it with more life. We're still finding a way to get into games, which is the positive. We'll stick with the positive things."

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Konrad Laimer during training
Reuters

Tuchel expressed his respect for every Champions League side and said Copenhagen cannot be taken at all lightly.

"We're expecting Copenhagen in a 4-3-3 formation. They're very compact, very dangerous on the counter, and we're expecting a mix of long balls and passing play," he added.

"There's a lot of speed, with lots of mobile and quick players up front.

"In midfield, they have physically strong players, a back four with centre-backs who like to play and a goalkeeper (Kamil Grabara) with a really long throw."

Group A standings
Flashscore

Tuchel noted that Copenhagen have a strong home record at Parken Stadium, having not lost there in Europe's showcase competition in 2022/23 or in this season's qualifiers.

"We want to be the first team to win against Copenhagen away in this competition for a while, but their record at home says a lot about their quality," he added.

Bayern are top of Group A after Copenhagen and Galatasaray played out a 2-2 draw in Istanbul on matchday one.

Follow Bayern’s match at Copenhagen on Flashscore.

