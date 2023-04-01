Sevilla in seventh heaven as they beat Roma on penalties in the Europa League final

Danny Clark

Sevilla continued their rich tradition in the Europa League as a penalty shootout victory over Roma at the Puskas Arena saw them secure a record-extending seventh title while inflicting a first-ever European final defeat on Jose Mourinho in the process. Gonzalo Montiel (26), the scorer of the winning penalty in the FIFA World Cup final, hit the decisive spot-kick once more as Sevilla extended their love affair with this competition.

Having won each of their last six final appearances in UEFA’s second-tier club competition, Sevilla came into the contest knowing the omens were firmly stacked in their favour as they looked to secure a fifth Europa League title in 10 years.

However, a clash against Roma - last season’s Europa Conference League winners - promised to be a stern test, and it was the Italian side who missed the game’s first gilt-edged opportunity, with Leonardo Spinazzola firing straight at Yassine Bounou when well-placed inside the box.

Sevilla's Jesus Navas vies for the ball with Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola Profimedia

Given the magnitude of the fixture, it came as no surprise that neither side were able to fully stamp their authority on proceedings during a cagey opening half-hour.

However, with half-time looming, Roma upped the ante in pursuit of a breakthrough, and the Giallorossi were soon celebrating a superb opener. Played through on goal by Gianluca Mancini, Paulo Dybala took one touch to compose himself, before sweeping a low finish beyond Bounou to give Mourinho’s side a deserved lead.

Dybala opens the scoring for Roma AFP

That goal sparked the six-time winners into life as they probed for an immediate response before the interval, but Ivan Rakitic saw a powerful strike cannon against the base of the post, as the Roma rearguard held firm under pressure.

Bruised, but not defeated, Sevilla emerged after the restart with renewed focus, and their improvement was rewarded with an equaliser in the 55th minute. Jesus Navas was the architect, curling a brilliant delivery into the six-yard box towards Youssef En-Nesyri, and it was the unfortunate Mancini who got the final touch, inadvertently directing the ball past Rui Patricio to level the scores.

Sevilla players celebrate as the equaliser goes in AFP

With nothing to separate the two sides going into the final 20 minutes, Sevilla thought they’d been given a golden opportunity to take the lead when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot following a clumsy challenge on Lucas Ocampos. However, a VAR review followed and the decision was soon overturned, much to the disbelief of the Andalusian side.

Fuelled by a sense of injustice, Sevilla dominated possession as they chased a late winner, but it was Bounou who came to the Spanish side's rescue at the other end, denying Andrea Belotti with a magnificent fingertip save.

Match Statistics Flashscore

Grateful for that reprieve, Sevilla looked to reassert themselves in extra time, but clear-cut chances came at a premium as both sides struggled to find any kind of quality in the final third, leaving the contest to be settled by a penalty shootout.

In a battle of nerve, Roma were first to buckle under pressure as Mancini fired his spot-kick against the legs of Bounou and Roger Ibanez struck the post, giving Montiel the opportunity (after his first effort was missed and retaken) to send Patricio the wrong way and secure a historic seventh title for the kings of the Europa League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Player ratings Flashscore

