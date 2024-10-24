Advertisement
  4. Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown

Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown

AFP
Erik ten Hag held a press conference at Fenerbahce's Can Bartu Facilities ahead of their match on Thursday
Erik ten Hag held a press conference at Fenerbahce's Can Bartu Facilities ahead of their match on ThursdayMehmet Murat Onel / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is "convinced" his side are heading in the right direction despite a troubled start to the season that has called the Dutch coach's future into question.

United snapped a five-game winless run to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, but are under pressure ahead of a reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday..

United have taken just two points from their opening two European games against FC Twente and Porto.

Mourinho is also under scrutiny after a difficult start to his reign in Turkey, but Ten Hag is confident both sides will turn their fortunes around.

"Professional football is about winning games. When you don't win games, criticism is coming, but we also know it's about how you are in the end of the year," Ten Hag told his pre-match press conference.

"Mourinho is so experienced, he will lead his team to its best form and will be successful and so will we. We are convinced we are in the right direction and if we follow the right path, we will achieve what our targets are."

Mourinho won the Europa League and League Cup during his first season at United in 2016/17.

Prior to Ten Hag's arrival those were United's last trophies as the English giants endured a six-year drought without silverware.

Ten Hag has delivered the 2023 League Cup and the FA Cup in May during his first two seasons in charge, but is keen to make an impact in Europe.

United crashed out of the Champions League group stages last season and were beaten by Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League during Ten Hag's first campaign in charge.

"We won domestic cups after he (Mourinho) left but Man United didn't win in Europe," added Ten Hag.

"It's a target that we want to achieve and we have a big opportunity this season but, of course, we have to qualify, we have to win games.

"It's a new set-up, we are now two games under way. We have two points, so we know what we have to do, we have to win games."

United are without suspended captain Bruno Fernandes, while Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are all out injured.

But Ten Hag offered no excuses for the trip to Istanbul.

"The players who are available have to do the job and they are capable of doing the job."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedFenerbahce
