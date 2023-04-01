Manchester United survive FA Cup scare against League Two's Newport County

Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup, but it was far from plain sailing as they staved off a Newport County fightback to run out 4-2 winners at Rodney Parade.

All the pressure was on United coming into this David and Goliath contest, and that was only increased by the absence of Marcus Rashford after his reported indiscretions this week.

Erik ten Hag’s men were professional from the outset however, wasting no time in taking the lead.

A flowing Red Devils move culminated in Antony picking out Bruno Fernandes on the edge of the box, allowing the visiting captain to drive home into the near corner to score for a third consecutive FA Cup outing.

The 12-time winners looked dangerous whenever they went forward, and Newport simply had no answer as their deficit was doubled moments later.

Focus switched to the right this time where Diogo Dalot’s cutback found 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, who expertly swept into the far corner for his first United goal.

Chances kept coming for the visitors, with Alejandro Garnacho rifling a volley against the bar and Antony seeing efforts blocked.

Newport had offered very little going the other way until, out of nowhere, Bryn Morris’ sweetly struck volley took a wicked deflection on its way past debuting goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to get the Exiles back in the game.

Pulling a goal back had re-energised those inside Rodney Parade before the break, and armed with the momentum, Newport remarkably levelled the contest within two minutes of the restart.

Adam Lewis’ pinpoint low cross from the left was steered home by top scorer Will Evans to stun United, whose defending, to say the least, lacked intensity.

Newport were enjoying themselves and applied plenty of pressure, but having failed to capitalise, a slice of misfortune worked against them as the visitors restored their lead.

Luke Shaw’s curling right-footed effort came back off the post, and Antony reacted smartly to steer home the rebound and score for the first time since last April.

After recovering so well from two goals down, Newport couldn’t muster another comeback as they fell to defeat and exit the FA Cup at the fourth round stage.

Rasmus Hojlund, who had been frustrated at a lack of service all afternoon, put the seal on victory in stoppage time as he slammed home a rebound to ensure his side booked their place in the fifth round, where they’ll visit either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

