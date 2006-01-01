Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Brazil return to winning ways with dreary victory over Ecuador

Brazil return to winning ways with dreary victory over Ecuador

Rodrygo (right) celebrates scoring Brazil's goal
Rodrygo (right) celebrates scoring Brazil's goalREUTERS / Rodolfo Buhrer
Brazil got back to winning ways in the South American World Cup qualifiers with a drab 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Friday thanks to first-half goal by Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (23).

After defeats in three successive qualifiers, Brazil did just enough to earn the win that lifted the struggling five-time World Cup champions to fourth in the standings with 10 points.

They are eight points behind leaders Argentina and only two points over Ecuador in sixth, the last spot guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals.

Playing their first match after a disappointing Copa America defeat to Uruguay in the quarter-final, Brazil had another lacklustre performance, dominating possession but failing to create clear chances throughout the match.

Brazil misplaced too many passes and struggled to connect up front, out of ideas on how to beat Ecuador’s rock-solid defensive block.

Brazil's recent form
Brazil's recent formFlashscore

Ecuador were relentless while applying pressure high up with three hardworking forwards, making the locals uncomfortable when putting the ball in play. They allowed Brazil almost no room to get inside their box either, forcing them to pass the ball horizontally around their penalty area and resort to strikes from long range.

Brazil's only two shots on target on the first half were made by Rodrygo, who, after stinging the goalkeeper's hands from a free-kick early on, were lucky to break the deadlock in the 29th minute.

His effort fired from the edge of the box deflected off a defender and looped around the wrong-footed goalkeeper before hitting the right post and finding the back of the net.

Ecuador almost levelled in a counter-attack right before the break, but defender Gabriel Magalhaes denied Moises Caicedo's effort with a last-gasp goal-line clearance.

Brazil came back even worse in the second half, with an uninspired Vinicius Jr creating their only shot on target in a tense 45 minutes, with boos greeting the final whistle.

"We needed this win, doesn't matter if it was ugly or not. I'm happy with the victory and to have scored, and I hope it helps us getting better and progressing to the level that we want to reach moving forward," Rodrygo told Brazilian TV Globo.

Brazil will face Paraguay at Asuncion on Tuesday while Ecuador is set to host Peru in Quito on Monday.

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World CupBrazilEcuadorRodrygo Silva de Goes
Related Articles
Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil training camp with leg injury
Show more
Football
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
The top five U21 Everton players to watch this season
Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86
Engin Firat adamant Kenya's AFCON qualification dream still alive despite Zimbabwe draw
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Captain Matty Ryan wary of Indonesia as Australia aim to rebound from Bahrain loss
Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France
England captain Harry Kane sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring career
FlashFocus: Despite golden generation emerging, Ukraine have yet to reach potential
Most Read
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings