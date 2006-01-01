Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw

Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw

South Africa had to come back to draw 2-2 with Uganda in Pretoria
South Africa had to come back to draw 2-2 with Uganda in PretoriaPhill Magakoe / AFP
Jean-Philippe Krasso (27) was the unlikely star as Ivory Coast began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 2-0 matchday one victory over Zambia in Bouake on Friday.

Omitted from the original squad for the Group G clash, Krasso was called up in place of star Sebastien Haller and came off the bench to score twice in the second half.

Haller, who could not travel to West Africa as he was completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Leganes, had netted the winner when Ivory Coast edged Nigeria 2-1 last February in the 2024 final.

Morocco, automatic qualifiers as 2025 hosts but playing qualifiers to gain competitive match practice, hammered visiting Gabon 4-1 in Group B with Hakim Ziyech converting two penalties.

Record seven-time AFCON champions Egypt were equally impressive, outplaying Cape Verde 3-0 in Cairo in Group C with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush among the goals.

Burkina Faso equalised in the 95th minute through Ousseni Bouda to snatch a surprise 1-1 Group L away draw against 2022 champions Senegal, who had taken an early lead through Sadio Mane.

South Africa, third at the 2024 AFCON, salvaged a 2-2 home draw against Uganda in Group K thanks to an added-time goal from debutant Thalente Mbatha.

The substitute pounced on a loose ball just inside the box and fired a low shot past Ismail Watenga and into the net off a post on 95 minutes in Soweto.

Lyle Foster gave South Africa an early lead and they wasted several chances to increase the advantage before half-time.

Uganda rocked the hosts by scoring twice within two minutes early in the second half through Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato.

South Africa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa - deputising for injured captain Ronwen Williams - was at fault for the second goal as he allowed a long-range shot slip through his hands.

"Uganda were more aggressive than us when they lost possession and covered much more ground," admitted South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

"We need to be far sharper when we face South Sudan on Tuesday. That will not be an easy match," warned the 72-year-old Belgian who led Cameroon to the 2017 AFCON title.

Democratic Republic of Congo completed a double over Guinea this year with a superb Edo Kayembe goal on 27 minutes in Kinshasa delivering a 1-0 Group H victory.

The midfielder from English second-tier club Watford intercepted a pass, darted forward and scored from outside the area with a shot over goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone.

Kenya and Zimbabwe, both back in action after being barred from the last AFCON due to government interference, drew 0-0 in Group J in Kampala.

The match was staged in Uganda because Kenya are renovating several Nairobi stadiums to co-host the forthcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) for home-based footballers.

Former champions Cameroon and Nigeria are among six nations who will play the concluding matchday one fixtures on Saturday. A 24-fixture matchday two schedule kicks off on Sunday.

Follow the AFCON qualifiers here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican footballKenyaSouth AfricaIvory CoastZambiaUgandaNigeriaCameroonKenyaBurkina FasoCape VerdeEgyptGabonMoroccoSenegalSouth SudanD.R. CongoGuineaZimbabweJean-Philippe Krasso
Related Articles
When is the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic and how can I watch?
Angola snatch shock late victory over Ghana in 2025 AFCON qualifier
Homeless Sudan get AFCON campaign underway with victory against Niger
Show more
Football
Serie A side Roma fined by UEFA body for exceeding cost squad rule
Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager
De Bruyne scores brace as Belgium defeat Israel behind closed doors in Nations League
Inspired Italy come back from early blow to stun France in Paris
San Marino was my destiny, says manager Cevoli after famous win
Germany boss Nagelsmann aims to lay 'foundation' with World Cup in sight
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Norway fail to break down stubborn Kazakhstan in drab Nations League draw
Most Read
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings