  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  Miami to host expanded FIFA Club World Cup draw in December

Miami to host expanded FIFA Club World Cup draw in December

Josh Donaldson
Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host the first game of the Club World Cup
Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host the first game of the Club World Cup
Miami will host the draw for the expanded 2025 Club World Cup on December 5th after Inter Miami were named as the penultimate club to be included in the summer tournament, FIFA announced on Monday.

The inaugural 32-team tournament will run across June and July at 12 venues across the US with the final set to be played on July 13th.

The opening game will be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 15th.

All 32 clubs for the new tournament will be known by the time the draw is conducted in Miami, with the historic all-Brazilian CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, November 30th 2024 set to determine the final qualifier for the tournament.

Other clubs who have qualified for the Club World Cup include top European teams like reigning UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG as well as Al Hilal, Boca Juniors and River Plate.

The tournament has come under fire from players and managers given the extra workload put on the players, with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti expressing his doubt of Real Madrid's participation, although he would row back on his comments a day later.

Pep Guardiola, head coach at Manchester City, has also railed against it, suggesting his team will not take their strongest players to the US next summer after FIFA insisted teams will have to take their 'strongest players'.

In October, he said: “Who are the strongest players? Which ones? Will FIFA tell me which players are stronger than the other ones? I don’t understand that.”

In any case, FIFA are continuing to go full steam ahead with their new tournament. The draw in December will be a live event, starting at 19:00 CET.

