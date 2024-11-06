Neymar's hamstring injury set to sideline Brazilian for at least a month

Al Hilal forward Neymar (32) will be out for at least a month due to a hamstring injury, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who only returned to action two weeks ago after a year out due to a serious knee injury, was replaced 29 minutes after his introduction from the bench in the 3-0 win‮ ‬over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League on Monday.

"The scans revealed that Neymar Jr. has suffered a tear in his Hamstring" Al Hilal posted on X.

"He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks" added the SPL current Leader.

He sustained his knee injury in Brazil's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.

Neymar has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August last year.

Al Hilal face Al Ettifaq in their next match.