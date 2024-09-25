Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  FIFA Club World Cup
  PSG coach Luis Enrique says the expanded Club World Cup is 'exciting'

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish head coach Luis Enrique gives a press conference
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish head coach Luis Enrique gives a press conference Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on Thursday described the expanded Club World Cup, set to feature 32 teams next year, as an "exciting competition" while acknowledging the need to limit player workloads.

"Once every four years there's this new, extremely exciting competition. Everyone wants to go to the Club World Cup," he said, amid growing concern from players and coaches alike over the increasing number of fixtures.

The 2025 Club World Cup will be held in the United States from June 15th to July 13th, with 12 European clubs set to take part in a tournament that has only traditionally involved the six continental champions and host nation.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned earlier this month that leading players could go on strike over the number of games they're being asked to play.

The Spain international is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering ligament damage to his right knee at the weekend.

"Of course those involved must speak," said Luis Enrique.

"I understand and I agree that the calendar is very busy, particularly that of Manchester City. Ours is less so because we have two fewer teams in our league and therefore four fewer matches."

"A less hectic calendar would favour everyone," he added.

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World CupLigue 1PSG
