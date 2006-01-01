Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Venezuela hold Argentina to hard-fought draw on Lionel Messi's return

Venezuela hold Argentina to hard-fought draw on Lionel Messi's return

Argentina remain top of the standings with 19 points
Argentina remain top of the standings with 19 pointsREUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Thursday in Lionel Messi's (37) return to international duty in the South America's World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Messi, fully recovered from an injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia in July, was brilliant in setting up Otamendi on a drenched pitch to open the scoring 13 minutes after kick-off, which was delayed by half an hour due to heavy rain.

Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, filling in for Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who is serving a two-match ban for offensive behaviour, produced a fine performance to keep out Salomon Rondon's first-half efforts.

However, the determined Venezuelan striker equalised in the second half with an exceptional header from a Yeferson Soteldo's cross to temporarily move his team to sixth in the standings with 11 points.

Argentina sought a winner after boss Lionel Scaloni introduced Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez five minutes from time, but the soggy pitch only increased the World Cup winners' shortcomings.

"It was an ugly match. We couldn't even make two passes in a row, the ball stopped because of the water on the pitch. It is difficult to play in these conditions, the pitch did not help," Messi told TyC Sports after the game.

"The best conditions for us to play is that there is a good pitch, good weather, that the ball runs. We don't ask for much, do we?" added defender Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina remain top of the standings with 19 points and will face Bolivia on Tuesday, while Venezuela visit Paraguay.

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World CupArgentinaVenezuelaLionel Messi
Related Articles
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi ready to play Venezuela, Alexis Mac Allister in doubt
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Show more
Football
Ghana held by Sudan as Algeria march on in Cup of Nations qualifiers
Belgium admit riding their luck as they salvage draw in Italy
Chris Wood on target as New Zealand beat Tahiti in opening World Cup qualifier
Luiz Henrique late goal snatches vital three points for Brazil against Chile
Five up-and-coming Turkish teenagers to keep an eye on
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England
Vangelis Pavlidis dedicates 'special' Greece win over England to George Baldock
Erling Haaland becomes Norway's leading scorer in 3-0 win over Slovenia
Greece score last-gasp goal to claim historic win over England
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings