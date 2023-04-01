Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac to buy football club Slavia Prague from CITIC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FORTUNA:LIGA
  4. Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac to buy football club Slavia Prague from CITIC
Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac to buy football club Slavia Prague from CITIC
Updated
Slavia Prague topped their group in the Europa League
Slavia Prague topped their group in the Europa League
Reuters
Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac will buy top-flight domestic club Slavia Prague from Chinese investment group CITIC.

Tykac, owner of the Sev.en energy and investment group that have been expanding globally in recent years, said he had signed an agreement with CITIC to buy one of the country's biggest clubs along with the Eden stadium it plays in.

Settlement was expected in the first quarter of 2024.

"I am among loyal Slavia fans, like my father and grandfather. It is a big honour for me to share in Slavia's further development," Tykac said in a statement.

CITIC has owned Slavia Prague for the past five years, during which the club won three league titles and made three quarter-final appearances in European competitions.

Slavia Prague's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik said Tykac's entry to the 131-year-old club, which has won 21 league titles in its existence, would bring further benefits.

"Pavel Tykac is an experienced Czech businessman, investor and lifelong Slavia fan," he said. "We welcome (him)."

Tykac, valued by Forbes at $8 billion, is an energy investor who has shifted his coal mining and power production acquisition focus abroad, mainly to the United States and Australia as coal asset prices drop amid a global trend to phase them out.

His Sev.en Global Investments last month said it would buy a majority stake in a large coal-fired plant in Vietnam from US energy firm AES Corp.

Financial details of the Slavia Prague deal were not disclosed.

Mentions
FootballSlavia PragueFORTUNA:LIGA
Related Articles
Ihattaren: The vanished Eredivise talent that once exceeded the numbers of Tadic and Gakpo
OPINION: Fallen wonderkid Ihattaren gets yet another chance, but is unlikely to take it
Mourinho criticises Roma's 'superficial approach' after Servette draw
Show more
Football
Manchester City winning Club World Cup would last a lifetime, says Guardiola
European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict
Updated
Belgian club Standard Liege confident transfer ban will be short-lived
Vincent Kompany welcomes Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
UEFA President Ceferin mocks 'fantastic' Super League hours after EU court ruling
Fan power will continue to be European Super League's biggest obstacle
Transfer News LIVE: Varane linked with surprise return to Madrid, Arsenal want Toney
Updated
Impressive Bologna look to prove top-four credentials against Atalanta in Serie A
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings