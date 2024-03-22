Scotland hit for four in humbling by ruthless Netherlands display

Wout Weghorst scores his side's third goal
Wout Weghorst scores his side's third goal
Profimedia
The Netherlands kept up their impressive record against Scotland with a resounding 4-0 victory in Amsterdam, stretching their run to eight wins from 13 meetings.

Although this will go down in the history books as a friendly, with both the Netherlands and Scotland off to Euro 2024 in Germany in the summer, there was certainty more on the line.

It seemed to take the Dutch a while for that to resonate with them though, as it was Scotland who started the stronger of the two nations.

Lawrence Shankland’s wayward header from Nathan Patterson’s cross was a warning sign for the hosts, who didn’t heed it and were almost undone in identical circumstances when Ryan Christie powered Billy Gilmour’s delivery against the bar.

But for all of Scotland’s attacking endeavour in the first half, they were undone by a moment of Dutch magic.

Never before had Tijjani Reijnders scored for his country, but you wouldn’t have known it given the way his 25-yard strike flew past Angus Gunn into the top left corner. 

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman must’ve had some strong words for his side at HT, because they came out a different side after the break.

Match stats
Flashscore

Only a stunning save from Gunn denied them doubling their advantage within five minutes of the restart, as he got down low to his left to deny Xavi Simons from near-point blank range.

Undeterred though, Scotland continued to probe and again came close from the head of Christie, who this time met John McGinn’s cross but could only guide it narrowly wide of the post.

Spurning chances was proving to be a theme for Steve Clarke’s side, who were handed a golden opportunity when Mats Wieffer had his pocket picked 25 yards from goal, but Shankland could only fire against the bar when one-on-one with Mark Flekken

And Scotland were taught the harshest of lessons shortly after, when the Oranje doubled their advantage through Georginio Wijnaldum, who stooped to head home Cody Gakpo’s cross.

Georginio Wijnaldum is congratulated by Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay
AFP

A 2-0 scoreline probably flattered the Netherlands a little, but they weren't finished there, adding a third late on through Wout Weghorst, who headed home Joey Veerman’s corner.

It was a harsh footballing lesson for Scotland, who conceded a fourth soon after when Donyell Malen got in on the act, and with their last four losses coming against FIFA top-10 ranked nations, their Euro 2024 opener against #16 ranked Germany suddenly looks more daunting.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

