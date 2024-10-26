England beaten by Germany in frantic seven-goal friendly at Wembley

Advertisement
Micha Pesseg
Sara Däbritz celebrates Germany's fourth goal at Wembley
Sara Däbritz celebrates Germany's fourth goal at WembleyGlyn Kirk / AFP
England were beaten 4-3 by Germany at Wembley on Friday night in what was a repeat of the Euro 2022 final at the same venue, as Christian Wuck celebrated an important victory in his first outing as Germany coach.

Wück looked up at the sky as fireworks lit up the legendary London stadium before kick-off, and he didn't have to wait long for the first bang in front of 47,967 fans. After just two minutes, his team were virtually gifted a penalty after a mistake by England captain Leah Williamson. Giulia Gwinn converted and Germany were under way.

Klara Buhl then played a precise cross to Gwinn, who fired in from 14 metres to the inside of the post and make it 2-0. Buhl then turned from provider to goalscorer, adding the third as England went 3-0 down after just half an hour.

Gwinn's Bayern teammate Georgia Stanway gave England hope with a quickfire double before half-time, but England had been well and truly rocked in the opening period.

Dabritz scores the decisive goal

Things were slightly more settled in the second half, but England were still unable to make any real headway.

Sara Dabritz scored Germany's fourth in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot after Alessia Russo committed a foul in the box, giving her side a comfortable 4-2 lead that ultimately proved insurmountable.

Though Lucy Bronze was able to claw one goal back for the Lionesses, the game ended in a disappointing defeat for England in front of their home fans.

Germany WEngland WFriendly International Women
